The hands of the Chicagoland rally: a protest of 30 miles against the policies of President Donald Trump connects Aurora to Chicago on Ogden avenue





La Grange, Illinois (WLS) – People protested new politicians from President Donald Trump on Sunday in a rally called “Hands through Chicagoland”.

The demonstrators bordered the streets while wearing black.

From Chicago to Aurora and everywhere between the two, the demonstration was presented as a human chain 30 miles long which started in Aurora and ended in the small village of Chicago. Although the participation rate may have failed tens of thousands of organizers of demonstrators predicted, it was still significant.

“It will take everyone all the time to make a difference,” said protester Teri Lee Nordstedt.

People, hundreds, perhaps even thousands, bordered Ogden avenue, from Chicago and to go through Cicero, Brookfield, La Grange, Lisle, Naperville and up to Aurora, to make their voices heard, speaking against the policies of the Trump administration at all levels.

“We have to get up and say that it is enough. Habout. Hands off Medicaid. Hands off.

The demonstration was gathered by a coalition of democratic organizations across the city and the suburbs, calling on people to go out and hold their hands in Chicagoland. Tens of thousands have confirmed in advance. The end number probably much smaller, but nevertheless substantial.

“When they start to hide, you feel like you are alone,” said demonstrator Eunice Marriott. “Many of us are with us who shake our heads, scratching our heads, saying what we can do, no one sees what's going on and here we have more of us.”

“Each act of courage is important. And we are here in our act of courage, no matter how our voice counts our voice,” said demonstrator Rick Lunt.

The demonstration also highlighted some of the Democrats who already presented themselves to replace the retired senator Dick Durbin in 2026, including Lieutenant-Governor Juliana Stratton and the member of the Congress Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“Donald Trump made all these promises on what he was going to make. He did nothing,” said Stratton.

“When they come for democracy, Chicago does not whisper roar. And that's what it is today,” said Krishnamoorthi.

There was also a small counter-demonstration, with a caravan made up of Trump supporters leading along the rout but mainly avoiding direct interaction with the demonstrators

