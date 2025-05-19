“Deeply concerned”: PM Modi expresses the best wishes to Joe Biden after the diagnosis of prostate cancer | India News





Former President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi. (Photo file / Getty Images) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he was “concerned” that the news that former American president Joe Biden had received an aggressive diagnosis of prostate cancer . “Deeply worried about hearing about Joe Biden Health,” said Prime Minister Modi in an article on X.“Explain our best wishes for quick and complete recovery. Our reflections are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family,” added Prime Minister Modi. The Declaration of PM Modre comes after the office of Joe Biden announced that the 82 -year -old man was diagnosed with an “aggressive form of prostate cancer” which has spread to his bones. He is currently discussing treatment options with his family.According to the press release, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a nodule of the prostate after Biden experienced a worsening of urinary symptoms. The tests confirmed high quality cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Group 5 of Grade 5), indicating that it had metastasized in the bone.“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new discovery of a prostate nodule after having experienced growing urinary symptoms. On Friday, it was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (grade 5 of grade 5) with metastases of the bone. Options with his doctors.Prostate cancer is classified for aggressiveness using the Gleason score, which varies from 6 to 10. Cancers with scores of 8, 9 or 10 tend to behave more aggressively, according to a report by the Associated Press news agency. Former American president Joe Bidens score of 9, indicating a very aggressive form of the disease, according to his office.When prostate cancer spreads beyond the prostate, it often moves to the bones. The treatment of metastatic cancer is more difficult than localized cancer because it is more difficult for drugs to reach all tumor sites and completely eliminate the disease.In the case of Bidens, cancer is sensitive to hormones, which means that it can respond to treatments that block hormones helping cancer.

