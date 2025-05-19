President Trump says Walmart should “ eat prices ''





The main points to remember Walmarthas become the last example of a large company catching a high -level political decline in a still fluid trade environment, as President Trump declared on Saturday on social networks that the retail giant should “eat prices,” said Walmart in a message on a week of the week with the week of the week with Tobalart Doug McMillons reduced, the company is not ” All the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins “.

Walmart is used to drawing attention to its prices. This weekend, he attracted the president's eyes and Ireof.

The episode marked the latest example of a large company that catches a high -level political decline in a still fluid commercial environment.

The CEO of Walmart (WMT), Doug McMillon, last week, at the company's call conference, thanked President Donald Trump and the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for progress reduced prices since the announcement of the Liberation Day. The news of a framework for commercial discussions with China, as well as a reduction in steep prices imposed by the two countries, have supported the markets recently.

We will do our best to maintain our prices as low as possible, said McMillon on Thursday, a transcription of which was made available by AlphaSense. The retailer made more than $ 165 billion in revenue in the first quarter. But it also left the possibility that the profits can drop this year according to the management of the commercial policy.

Given the extent of the prices, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we are unable to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins, said McMillon.

Trump says on Truth Social that Walmart should “ eat prices ''

Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for increasing prices throughout the channel, Trump said in a Saturday on Truth Social. Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, like that, eat prices and not to charge customers appreciated anything. I will look, just like your customers !!!

Several companies have said in recent weeks that prices could lead them to increase the prices that customers paid in order to maintain their markets. The Trump administration did not take them all in publication publicly, but it called large retailers.

When reports have landed by suggesting that Amazon.com (Amzn) could detail the effect of prices on its site, members of the Trump administration called it a hostile and political act. (The company later said that the idea was limited to a relatively small part of its activities and had never been put to take effect.)

We have always worked to maintain our prices as low as possible and we do not stop, the director of business of Walmart business, Joe Pennington, told Investopedia. Well, keep the prices as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of small retail margins.

