How did the British economy behaved from Brexit? The five graphics underlying the summit of the United Kingdom | Economy
Keir Starmer is organizing the first summit of the United Kingdom in the United Kingdom from Brexit on Monday while the government pushes to reset relations with the largest British trading partner to stimulate the economy.
Almost a decade of the EU referendum and five years since the official withdrawal of Great Britain, there are clear economic challenges to be met, while the disappointment of the public in the face of the Brexit agreement negotiated by the conservatives of Boris Johnsons increases among the voters and leaves the voters.
Here are five graphics highlighting the economic context of the summit.
Support for narrower relationships
Public support for Brexit has decreased since the voting from 52% to 48% in the 2016 referendum. The Yugov survey earlier this year has only found it 30% of British Now think that it was good for the United Kingdom to leave the EU, against 55% who say it was bad. The majority support closer relations with Brussels.
More than six out of 10 (62%), Brexit has gone wrong, including around a third of the leaves on leave. A majority believes that departure has damaged the economyBritish trade and cost of living.
The isolation of the economic impact of Brexit can be difficult given other seismic developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the fragmentation of world trade. Some economists warned against the disaster before the 2016 vote, while others predicted a renaissance for worldwide Britain. The reality is more nuanced. However, evidence of economic damage accumulates.
According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent forecuingist of Treasurys, the United Kingdom should undergo a collapse of 15% and a reduction of 4% of the national income in the long term.
Negative commercial shock
Brexit involved an erection of obstacles to trade, which struck the exports of British goods. However, obstacles could be reduced by negotiations and with compromises. The EU is the largest UKS trading partner: in 2024, British exports to the EU were worth 358 billion billion people (41% of all British exports) and imports of 454 billion people (51% of the total).
Since the end of the EU transition period on December 31, 2020, the growth of British goods exports has considerably taken the rest of the G7. In 2024, the exports of goods to the EU were 18% below their level 2019 in real terms.
However, exports of services where the United Kingdom is a world power has outperformed. The OBR considers this due to the fact that the Brexit agreement has created more friction for the trade in goods than the services, while the United Kingdom also depends on the EU for services in relation to goods.
Small businesses, which find it more difficult to sail in post-Brexit administrative formalities, have suffered the most. HMRC estimates that the number of customs forms that companies need more than quadrupled, at an additional cost of 7.5 billion per year.
Commercial uncertainty
After an unexpected result, without a clear plan of the government, and years of bitter intestine struggles on what Brexit has never defined correctly, and often subjective should look like, political agitation triggered the companies directed to put their investment plans on ice.
Dailed in clarity on future UKS relations with the EU, commercial investment has aggravated an already low environment for kit expenditure, infrastructure and buildings improving productivity, because austerity stifled public investment.
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimates that commercial investment was up to 13% lower in 2023 than in a scenario of respect. Although it expects this loss to shrink at around 8% by 2035 while companies adapt, it always corresponds to a loss of gross domestic product (GDP) of 5 to 6% (approximately 2,300 per person).
Migration has increase
Post-Brexit, despite the promises of the leave campaign and the conservative government, net migration to the United Kingdom has increased sharply, reaching a record of almost 1 m of the year until June 2023.
Various factors have led the increase, including the war in Ukraine, the effects of the post-Brexit immigration system and the repressed migration demand linked to the study after the restrictions of the cocovid pandemic.
Almost 90% of arrivals came from outside the EU, while the net migration of the 27 -country block has dropped. Employers fought against staff shortages in the midst of the loss of EU workers before available, in particular in construction, hospitality and manufacturing.
Each little help?
The Labor Party has engaged in its manifesto to forge closer links with Brussels, but it has also engaged in a set of red lines to avoid reopening the divisions of the 2016 Brexit vote, in particular by promising without return to the single market of the EU, the customs union or freedom of movement. This will limit the scope of the London summit.
James Smith, Research Director of Resolution Foundation, said the potential agreements on a defense and security pact, fishing rights, a mobility program for young people and food standards could strengthen the British economy. However, the overview is that the red lines exclude large gains.
According to the estimates of John Springford, associate member of the Center for European Reform, requests from the United Kingdom and the EU suggest that reset could increase British GDP by a limited amount, between 0.3% and 0.7%. Much less than OBR estimated at 4% a long -term reduction in GDP.
However, economists say that reset is important at a time of increased global uncertainty as part of Donald Trumps Global Trade War.
A trade agreement with the EU is much more likely to move the dial than agreements with India and the United States, said Stephen Millard, deputy director of NIESR.
Many would depend on the details of any agreement, he added. But any movement towards closer integration with our European neighbors is a good thing in that it should increase GDP and, thus, help public finances.
