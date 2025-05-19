Politics
Global Times: The letter of XI inspires the confidence of Danish and EU companies
Beijing,, May 19, 2025 / Prnewswire / – Friday, several Danish companies reaffirmed their confidence in growth and more in -depth cooperation on Friday with China in the midst of optimism concerning economic prospects and the vast opportunities of the second world economy, while Chinese President Jinping responded to a letter from the founder of the Danish Chamber of Commerce Dancing China.
In the letter, XI encouraged the Chamber and its member companies to make new contributions to improvementDenmark and China-Europe friendship and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. XI expressed his appreciation for the founder's deep affection for China and the confidence of Danish companies China Regarding the future development of the country, reported the Xinhua news agency.
China has been and will remain an ideal, safe and promising destination for foreign investors. Believe in China believes in a better tomorrow and invests in China Invested in the future, Xi said in the letter.
President XI's response attracted enthusiastic and positive responses among Danish and European companies that pay particular attention to EU-EU economic and commercial cooperation.
Lars Fruergaard Jrgensen, CEO of Denmark– The health care company whose headquarters are Novo Nordisk, told the Global Times on Friday: “When we consider the number of people affected with our drugs that change life, China is our greatest market and our ambition is to continue to accelerate innovation and work with partners in our joint fight against serious chronic diseases.”
After entering the Chinese market almost 30 years ago, Danfoss was witness to the rapid growth of the Chinese economy and is very proud to have contributed to this remarkable progress, Xu YangPresident of Danfoss China and Chief of the Chinese Disc Division, the Global Times said on Friday in a statement, stressing the company's commitment to invest in China And grow together.
While China advances high quality development and promotes new quality productive forces, the country generates enormous green development opportunities – providing sustainable growth potential for Danfoss activities, Xu said. In 2024, for example, Danfoss experienced strong growth in several key sectors in ChinaIncluding data centers, semiconductors, sailor and energy storage. Among them, companies related to data centers increased by 70%, while the marine sector has increased a 29%increase.
At the same time, China is quickly becoming an increasingly innovative nation, with continuous improvements in the protection of intellectual property, said Xu, noting that Danfoss has committed to moving on to “Made in China“In” innovated in China“- A transition that will unlock even more opportunities for Danfoss and other Danish companies.
Intensive exchanges
XI expressed his hope that the Danish Chamber of Commerce China and its member companies will continue to play the role of a bridge between China and Denmark as well as China and EuropeAnd help improve mutual understanding and friendship, as well as the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two parties.
As China and the EU are both significant savings with high complementarity, the two parties should strengthen economic and commercial cooperation and jointly protect the multilateral trade system centered on the WTO in the background of growing economic uncertainty in the world and the monumental challenges encountered by the international trade system, Zhang JianVice-president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, the Global Times said on Friday.
The Chinese electric vehicle giant byd will open a European center in Hungarycreating 2,000 new jobs, the Hungary The government said on Thursday, Fortune reported.
At a press conference announcing the decision, Hungarian Prime Minister on Thursday Viktor Orban has highlighted the role of China as a world leader in electromobility technology, while stressing that partnership is essential: “We cannot succeed alone. Only Hungarian-Chinese cooperation can make us competitive” Budapest time reported, citing Orban as saying.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been frequent high -level exchanges between China and Europe. At the invitation of the member of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang YiDenmark Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars attracts Rasmussen will make an official visit to China from May 17 to 20A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.
While the Chinese-EU financial cooperation group held its second meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday BrusselsThe 10th high -level economic and financial dialogue in China took place in France THURSDAY.
Organized by the EU delegation in China, a cooperation conference took place Beijing Wednesday, bringing together around 500 participants on both sides. Speaking at the conference, EU ambassador China Jorge Toledo said this 50th anniversary is a golden opportunity to take stock of what has happened in the past five decades between the EU and China, examine the current challenges and together a solid base for the future.
“Frequent dialogues, exchanges and cooperation between China and the EU indicate that in the current international landscape, the EU has become more and more aware of the importance of China for the EU and the world as a whole in aspects, in particular the world order and multilateralism,” said Zhang.
From the point of view of the EU’s own interests and relationships, the EU should look at China with a more open, objective and pragmatic attitude, he said, noting that there is a large place for won-win-win cooperation if the EU can abandon its ideological damages and reject the disturbance of certain parts as the United States.
Inject certainty into the world
The more the risks faced with the global economy, the more the need to meet the challenges thanks to the opening and differences in bridge thanks to cooperation, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian said on Friday at a regular press conference.
“China has all the follow-up of the high-level opening and a transparent, stable and predictable political environment. We are committed to providing foreign companies with a pro-business environment that focuses on the market, the promotion of law and world class, opportunities of our world-mega-tail global with the world, and promoting a universal and inclusive source,” said Lin, stress “
In the midst of continuous efforts to alleviate foreign investment restrictions and improve its commercial environment, China remains a higher destination for transnational investment. The number of companies funded abroad in China had reached nearly 1.24 million by 2024, with real foreign investments amounting to 20.6 Billions of yuan ($ 2.86), have shown the official data.
In recent years, China's economic policies have been relatively stable, while the Chinese authorities have repeatedly expressed the supply of support for effective coverage against external shocks and to maintain stable growth in the economy. I think this is attractive for multinationals and we will see foreign capital go to Asia And China this year, Denis Depoux, World CEO of the Consulting Cabinet Roland Berger, told Global Times.
UBS analysts led by Wang Tao wrote in a note sent to the Global Times on Friday that they improve the forecasts of China's GDP for 2025 to 4%, against 3.4% before, citing less drag on net exports and strengthening investments and interior consumption.
