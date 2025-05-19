We are also ready to welcome!





Jakarta The question of President Joko Widodo, who would come to join and even direct the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) sparked a response from the Golkar party. The party bearing the Banian said that she was ready to open the door widely if Jokowi chose to get closer to Golkar. The deputy secretary general of the Golkar DPP party, Pierri Komarudin, stressed that so far Jokowi has not been officially affiliated with any political party. Consequently, the Directorate of Jokowi's future political stages is a personal decision which is entirely in the hands of itself and its family. “So, of course, it is Pak Jokowi and the decision of his family. As for the end, he wants to anchor the party, of course, we really respect him as one of the best executives of the Indonesian nation, not a party,” said Puteri when he was met at the Golkar Party DPP Office, Slini, West Jakarta, Sunday, May 18. Pierri also mentioned the emotional proximity between the Golkar party and President Jokowi. He said that the good relationship was one of the reasons why Golkar had not excluded the possibility of becoming an anchor for the president after being on the stock market. “Our post awaits the best decision on his part. We know for sure that Pak Jokowi wants to continue his service in this country,” he said. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> In addition, Pierri stressed that Golkar is an open party which is not controlled by a handful of political elites. According to him, this part always opens space to all those who want to join, including national personalities. GOLKAR does not have a control shareholder and is still open to politicians, bureaucrats, women, men of any ethnicity. So, even if there are high -ranking officials who wish to join the Golkar party, we are always open there. And of course, we also pray for the best for the future of the Golkar party, ”concluded Purteri. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/482934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos