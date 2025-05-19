PM Modi to visit the Sikkim on May 29 for state celebrations





Posted for the first time: May 19, 2025 11:41 Ist Earlier, the government of the state had planned to hold the celebration in Manan Kendra, a leading cultural place in Gangtok. Written by Northeast Live Digitaldesk Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Sikkim on May 29 to join the state celebrations, confirmed the first Minister Premh Singh Tamang. The chief minister said that on May 29 had been almost finalized and the Government of Sikkim is in full preparation for the high -level visit. Earlier, the government of the state had planned to hold the celebration in Manan Kendra, a leading cultural place in Gangtok. However, the plan has now been revised and the event will take place at the Paljor Stadium, the largest stadium in the state, where a large program is organized. According to the chief minister, the event should attend a massive participation, with more than one Lakh people likely to meet to welcome the Prime Minister. The state recently celebrated Sikkim Day on May 16, marking the 50th anniversary of the state of Sikkims. The event, held to commemorate the day the Sikkim officially became the 22nd state of India in 1975, brought together Governor Om Prakash Mathur, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other eminent leaders. Read also: Dialysis services to the largest Hôpital of the SIKKIMS Government of the largest Government have been disrupted due to water contamination Publication views: 159 Comments



