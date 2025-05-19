The ex-PM of Pak, Imran Khan, breaks the stolen agreement with the establishment to get out of prison?





Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf supremo Imran Khan has remained behind bars for 21 months, and now the dissent chief would have envisaged all the options to walk for free.

In the middle of the growing bankruptcy in its circle, the PTI itself has quietly sought to initiate the communication of the rear chain with the government and the establishment, said the report.

While PTI leaders continue to publicly project a provocative position, no official dialogue has started. According to party initiates, the reluctance to become public comes from a strategy to avoid reactions from both supporters and detractors. Maintaining secrecy has become a central concern, in particular given the internal divisions of the party on the idea of ​​dialogue.

Imran Khans' sister Aleema Khan publicly rejected media relationships suggesting that the former prisoned Prime Minister responded positively to an offer of talks from the current management. His comments contradicted other accounts within the game, intensifying speculation.

Key development was reported last week at a meeting between Khan and the president of the PTI Barrister Gohar, who was accompanied by other legal aids, at Adiala prison. During the visit, Khans' wife, Bushra Bibi, asked other lawyers to leave the room so that she could speak private with Imran and Gohar Ali Khan.

Although the content of this conversation is not disclosed, some senior PTI leaders later said that Gohar had informed them of Imran Khan was ready to consider negotiations at the door and even to meet a representative of the establishment. This revelation aroused uncertainty within the party leadership, with current efforts to request the clarity of Khan during a follow -up meeting.

In the middle of the buzz, the PTI information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, rejected the reports of any negotiations in progress. “There is currently no official or unofficial conference with the government or the establishment,” he said when he was contacted.

No stolen door agreement with Imran Khan, the establishment focused solely on security: sources

Press office

The writer is a member of the staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-May-2025/is-paks-ex-pm-imran-khan-cutting-backdoor-deal-with-establishment-to-get-out-of-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos