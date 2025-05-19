Politics
The Jokowi diploma downloader was questioned 25 questions to the metropolitan police in Jakarta
Jakarta (NTBSATU) The framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Dian Sandi Utama was questioned by 25 questions by the metropolitan police investigator when he was examined with the Joko Widodo or Jokowi affair.
I suffered 5 (five) hours of exam. I was asked 25 questions about my article on April 1, 2025, Sandi told NtbsatuMonday, May 19, 2025.
For more information, Dian Sandi downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma via his X @diansandu account on April 1, 2025.
In addition, Sandi continued, the investigator also asked questions about his relationship with the 7th president of Indonesia. He said he met Jokowi on several occasions during official events Psi.
I replied that I knew him (Jokowi, Red) as president. I met him during an official PSI party event in 2022 and 2023. Just that. “I have never encountered external formal events,” he said.
Sandi explained that he published a photo of the Jokowi diploma because many people hung him when they told the question of the diploma.
I wrote on the diploma of Pak Jokowi based on the history of his friend of Lombok that I often said to myself, his name was Mr. Andi Pramaria, said Dian Sandi.
Not only that, Sandi also denied having obtained a photo of a diploma from Jokowi or his family.
I explained that Kaesang or Jokowi had not explained that I was not given by Kaesang. This photo (diploma, red) was sent by a friend through digital documents, he explained.
In addition, he admitted that he dared to download a photo of the Jokowi diploma because the same photo had been published by the University Gajah Mada (UGM).
“I said it was original because the photo (diploma, RED) was published by UGM in 2022. It made me write it original,” said Dian Sandi.
Previously, the metropolitan police of Jakarta provided a Dian Sanda Utama PSI Examination of the report of the accusations of false Jokowi diplomas.
The exam was carried out at the Metro Jaya police headquarters this morning.
DS Clarification Examination Plan, Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10:00 am WIB, said the public relations chief of the Jakarta metropolitan police commissioner, Ade Ary Syam Indradi.
Sandi was also reported to the police of the criminal investigation for distribution of documents in the form of a diploma belonging to someone without the authorization of the owner.
The journalist is a speaker from the University of North Sumatra (USU) with the initials YLH. In the report, Dian Sandi Utama would have violated article 32 of law number 11 of 2008.
In a report submitted by YLH, Dian Sandi was considered to be agitation on social networks due to the download of Jokowi diploma photos on page X. YLH reported Dian on April 24, 2025.
Jokowi reports alleged slander of false diploma accusations
Jokowi reported an alleged slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Police have been reporting at present.
The report was recorded and managed by the Polyda Metro Metro Jaya Kamneg. Jokowi reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions.
Jokowi gave a number of evidence to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. In total, there are 24 social media items that he gave to the investigator.
But in the de facto description, it was explained that of the 24 social media objects that we proposed as proof, 5 people suspected of being involved in the initials of the hospital, ice, hospital, T and K, said Jokowi lawyer Rivai Kusumangara.
|
Sources
2/ https://ntbsatu.com/2025/05/19/pengunggah-foto-ijazah-jokowi-dicecar-25-pertanyaan-di-polda-metro-jaya.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- According to rumors, Jokowi would be a PSI Caketum, observe: this is the “Festival of Indonesian Girts”
- American loans cost 5% of top after mood demotion
- Last remaining teams in the Stanley Cup -Play -offs this year, Sabres shows what is needed to be successful
- PTI, the allies “consider without confidence” against PM, President Na
- Prisoners escape New Orleans prison
- A terrifying video appears on the ground, cracking and sliding during the Myanmar earth
- The UK and the EU agree with the BREXIT Reset trade trade | Political news
- Wake Forest wins 2025 NCAA di Di's Tennis Championship
- Israel to allow Gaza support “basic amount” BBC News
- Regarding the Joko Widodo diploma, PSI supports its executives to examine in the metropolitan police
- Bruno Fernandes is a one -man football team, does he earn more credit?
- Unit of incomplete countries without Imran Khan, says Azam Swati