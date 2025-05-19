The Jokowi diploma downloader was questioned 25 questions to the metropolitan police in Jakarta

Jakarta (NTBSATU) The framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Dian Sandi Utama was questioned by 25 questions by the metropolitan police investigator when he was examined with the Joko Widodo or Jokowi affair.

I suffered 5 (five) hours of exam. I was asked 25 questions about my article on April 1, 2025, Sandi told NtbsatuMonday, May 19, 2025.

For more information, Dian Sandi downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma via his X @diansandu account on April 1, 2025.

In addition, Sandi continued, the investigator also asked questions about his relationship with the 7th president of Indonesia. He said he met Jokowi on several occasions during official events Psi.

I replied that I knew him (Jokowi, Red) as president. I met him during an official PSI party event in 2022 and 2023. Just that. “I have never encountered external formal events,” he said.

Sandi explained that he published a photo of the Jokowi diploma because many people hung him when they told the question of the diploma.

I wrote on the diploma of Pak Jokowi based on the history of his friend of Lombok that I often said to myself, his name was Mr. Andi Pramaria, said Dian Sandi.

Not only that, Sandi also denied having obtained a photo of a diploma from Jokowi or his family.

I explained that Kaesang or Jokowi had not explained that I was not given by Kaesang. This photo (diploma, red) was sent by a friend through digital documents, he explained.

In addition, he admitted that he dared to download a photo of the Jokowi diploma because the same photo had been published by the University Gajah Mada (UGM).

“I said it was original because the photo (diploma, RED) was published by UGM in 2022. It made me write it original,” said Dian Sandi.

Previously, the metropolitan police of Jakarta provided a Dian Sanda Utama PSI Examination of the report of the accusations of false Jokowi diplomas.

The exam was carried out at the Metro Jaya police headquarters this morning.

DS Clarification Examination Plan, Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10:00 am WIB, said the public relations chief of the Jakarta metropolitan police commissioner, Ade Ary Syam Indradi.

Sandi was also reported to the police of the criminal investigation for distribution of documents in the form of a diploma belonging to someone without the authorization of the owner.

The journalist is a speaker from the University of North Sumatra (USU) with the initials YLH. In the report, Dian Sandi Utama would have violated article 32 of law number 11 of 2008.

In a report submitted by YLH, Dian Sandi was considered to be agitation on social networks due to the download of Jokowi diploma photos on page X. YLH reported Dian on April 24, 2025.

Jokowi reports alleged slander of false diploma accusations

Jokowi reported an alleged slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Police have been reporting at present.

The report was recorded and managed by the Polyda Metro Metro Jaya Kamneg. Jokowi reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions.

Jokowi gave a number of evidence to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. In total, there are 24 social media items that he gave to the investigator.

But in the de facto description, it was explained that of the 24 social media objects that we proposed as proof, 5 people suspected of being involved in the initials of the hospital, ice, hospital, T and K, said Jokowi lawyer Rivai Kusumangara.