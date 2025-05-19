China imposes anti-dumping tasks on POM copolymers in the United States, EU, Japan and Taiwan







China has announced anti-dumping rights up to 74.9% on Sunday POM copolymers imports, a type of engineering plastic, the United States, the European Union, Japan and Taiwan. The results of the Ministry of Commerce concluded a survey launched in May 2024, shortly after the United States has increased prices on Chinese electric vehicles, computer flea and other imports. POM copolymers can partially replace metals such as copper and zinc and have various applications, especially in automotive parts, electronics and medical equipment, said the ministry. In January, the ministry said that the initial surveys had determined that the dumping took place and had implemented preliminary anti -dumping measures in the form of a deposit from January 24. According to Sunday announcementThe highest 74.9% anti-dump rate was levied from imports from the United States, while European shipments will be faced with a right of 34.5%. China slapped 35.5% of the rights to Japanese imports, with the exception of Asahi Kasei Corp, which received a specific rate of the company of 24.5%. A general obligation of 32.6% was granted to imports from Taiwan, while Formosa Plastics received a price of 4% and Taiwan polyplastic 3.8%. Hopes have increased that the United States-China trade war is busy after the two parties have declared that they have accepted to reduce reciprocal prices in a 90-day truce, an agreement that the oral tip of the state declared on Friday to the overall Times should be extended. Friday, the economic cooperation group in Asia-Pacific warned against the fundamental challenges facing the global trade system in a press release Friday after a meeting in South Korea. Asian actions on Monday slipped like a mixed bag of Chinese economic data have shown that the domestic economy was struggling as American prices were starting to bite exports. The growth in industrial production and retail sales of Chinas slowed down in April, while a trade war threatened to mitigate the momentum in the second economy of the worlds. However, the impact of tariffs on the economic activity of Chinas has not yet caused significant pain, because industrial production was doing better than the expectations of economists and unemployment was locked up. Industrial production in April increased by 6.1% compared to the previous year, slowing 7.7% in March, showed official data. The data published by the National Statistics Office exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.5% of a reuters survey on 24 analysts. Retail sales, a consumption gauge, increased by 5.1% in April, slowing down by an increase of 5.9% in March. Economists expected retail sales to increase by 5.5%. The investment in fixed assets developed by 4.0% in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, compared to the expectations of an increase of 4.2%. It increased by 4.2% in the first quarter. Real estate investment dropped by 10.3% in the first four months of 2025 compared to the previous year, after a drop of 9.9% in the first quarter, official data said. Sales of goods per floor area decreased by 2.8% in January-April compared to the previous year, after decreasing by 3.0% in the first three months. The new construction beginnings measured by the floor area fell 23.8%, against a crisis of 24.4% in January-March.

