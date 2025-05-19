International Criminal Court: Karim Khan appears with the nucleus





The chief bank of the International Criminal Court is accused of sexual exploitation. An examination air.

Amsterdam Taz | This is a turbulent year at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Den Haag: three months after the American sanctions of Priment Trump against the Court of Justice and its staff, chief Junction Karim Khan preliminary on Friday. The reason for the 55 -year -old British is ahead of sexually cultivated behavior. Khan would have read and threatened an ISTGH employee for a year. External surveys are about to be completed. Until the end, Khan's deputy, Manmediaye Niang and Nazhat Shameem, take his tasks.

The advance against Khan was noisy at the Court of Justice for the first time a year ago. An internal examination was interrupted after a few days because it came to the conclusion that the Khan EGL failed. In addition, the corresponding woman did not want to file a complaint. Khan, according to which he would have given the employee of business trips to sexual acts, decidedly disputed from the start.

According to the chefanklger, they are among the attacks and threats against him to hinder his investigation and undermine the crowd of the criminal court.

When the advance became known exactly a year ago, it was done shortly before Khan's arrest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Joav Galant as well as the three Hamas-Fhrer Mohammed Deif, Ismail Hanijeh and Jahia Sinwar for war crimes and crimes against humanity. In November, they were finally issued.

Since then, the question of whether the arrest against Netanyahu has been implemented in terms of turbulence in international relations. European heads of government such as Friedrich Merz, do not stop Netanyahu on their territory; In France, people argued on his supposed immune.

Hungary, where Prime Minister Orbn Netanyahu was the first to cut his back, Netanyahus visited his members at the ICC a few weeks ago.

The Court of Justice, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2027, is currently in a difficult situation anyway: according to a report after mid-May, Khan no longer has access to its emails and bank accounts due to American sanctions. And American staff ISTGH will probably be faced with arrest when you enter. Due to the sanctions, the Court of Justice must currently be functional.

