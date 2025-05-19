Politics
Weird moment, the Erdogan of Turkey catches Emmanuel Macron's finger at the European summit and refuses to let the “Power Move” enter
Weird images emerged showing that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan apparently refused to let go of Emmanuel Macron's finger while the world leaders met at a summit in Albania.
The clumsy interaction between Erdoganand the French president was photographed during the meeting of the European political community on Friday.
Erdogan, who was sitting on a chair while Macron stood by his side, is shown by entering the French president's hand and hugging him.
In an unexpected gesture, the 71 -year -old Turkish leader, then tightened on Macron’s middle finger for a few seconds before freeing the French politician from his scope.
The unusual exchange has become viral on social networks this weekend, which caused mixed reactions among Internet users.
A user's joke: “Hey Erdogan, pull my finger!”.
“Erdogan has a palm for recognition of the finger,” said another.
Some Internet detectives have interpreted interaction as an attempt by the Turkish president to assert domination over Macron.
A video captured an awkward exchange between Erdogan and Macron at the top of the European political community in Albania on Friday
In an unexpected gesture, the Turkish chief was seen closely seize Macron's middle finger for a few seconds before freeing the French politician from his catch
Unusual exchange has become viral on social networks this weekend
“Erdogan shows Macron who is the boss,” wrote an X account in response to the video.
“Macron tried to establish a psychological superiority by putting his hand on the shoulder of President Erdogan, but Erdogan did not.
“He firmly held Macron's finger and did not drop out. Macron has been shown who is the boss '' said another user.
Others, however, found the gesture of the strange Turkish leader, raising questions about Erdogan's health.
“Erdogan seemed visibly ill while he was holding Macron's finger, a gesture that raised concerns to his wife looked worried” An X account commented.
“Although some can interpret it as a demonstration of domination, it probably revealed its fragile and sickly state,” added the user.
This occurs while European leaders went down to the Albanian capital of Tirana on Friday, when they agreed to continue the joint actions against Russia so as not to accept the ceasefire in Ukraine.
The summit also came while Russia and Ukraine have held their first direct peace talks since the first weeks of the Moscow large -scale invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.
Several Internet users said that the Turkish president was trying to assert domination over Macron
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at a Ukrainian security meeting at the European Political Community (EPC) in Tirana, Albania
European leaders went down to Tirana on Friday, when they agreed to continue a joint action against Russia so as not to accept a cease-fire in Ukraine
The summit also came while Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks for the first weeks of the Moscow large -scale invasion. The meeting was held in Türkiye
Minister Krainien de la Défense, Rustem Umerov, speaks to the press after the trilateral meeting between Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine aimed at seeking peace between Moscow and kyiv, at the Dolmabahce presidential office in Istanbul
This document photograph shows that the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan (C), the Russian delegation (R) and the Ukrainian delegation (L) attend a meeting for the Ukraine-Russia peace talks at the Turkish Office Dolmabahce, in Istanbul
Peace talks, who held in Türkiye on Friday, ended after less than two hours, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “unacceptable that, for the second time, Russia has not responded to the requests of the Americans, supported by Ukraine and the Europeans.
“No ceasefire, and therefore no meeting at a level of decision-making. And no answer.
Macron added: “We will continue to coordinate with our European partners the coalition of willingly and the United States. There will be new contacts and comments in the coming hours.
The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: “The diplomatic efforts that we have made so far have unfortunately failed due to the lack of preparation of Russia to take the first steps in the right direction now.
“But we will not give up; We will continue and coordinate well on the European side, with the Americans, ”said Merz.
Before the talks, Ukraine chief Volodymyr Zelensky said he had been committed at the end of the war, but urged European leaders to accelerate sanctions if Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to play time in talks aimed at securing a truce.
“Ukraine is ready to take all realistic measures to end this war,” said Zelensky. But he warned: “If it turns out that the Russian delegation is really theatrical and cannot give any results today, the world must answer.”
This reaction, he said, should include “sanctions against the energy sector and the banks of Russia”.
|
