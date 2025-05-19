Regarding the Joko Widodo diploma, PSI supports its executives to examine in the metropolitan police





The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), opened the voice of one of its executives, Dian Sandi Utama, was examined as a witness linked to the alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Metro Jaya Police Headquarters, South Jakarta on Monday, May 19. 2025. “We support the stages of our executives to transmit the truth linked to this case,” said the director of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (LBH), Nasrullah, when confirmed. Nasrullah continued because the PSI executives should be obedient and obedient to the law. “PSI executives have a conscience as a good citizen to obey the law,” said Nasrullah. On the other hand, Dian Sandi Utama claimed to be moved by his conscience to help Jokowi who faced a case of alleged false diplomas. “I have not moved since the start of PSI, there was no direction of Ketum (president) of Kaesang, in particular of Mr. Jokowi. I moved in my personal name, it was on my own initiative,” said Dian Sandi while making a call to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Monday, May 19, 2025. According to Dian Sandi, the question of alleged false diplomas must be resolved immediately. Dian Sandi was determined to discover the truth. Meanwhile, Dian through the X @diansandiu account had downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma which would have been original on April 1, 2025. Previously, Jokowi with his lawyer Yakup Hasibuan officially reported several parties linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta with the number LP / B / 2831 / IV / 2025 / SPKT / POLDA METRO JAYA on Wednesday April 3025. These journalists will be charged under article 310 of the penal code and / or article 311 of the penal code, and article 35 in conjunction with article 51 paragraph (1), article 32 paragraph (1) Article 45 of JUNCTO Article 48 (1), and / or article 27a JUNCTO Article 45 paragraph (4) of law 11/2008 Information on transactions and electronic transactions. During a police report, Yakup Hasibuan only mentioned the initials of five people reported concerning the accusations of false diplomas. In the report, Jokowi estimated that there was a statement which had been considered to be defamatory on the accusation of false diplomas. “On March 26, 2025, JW around Kuningan Rubber began to know the video through social media containing slander declarations and defamation with a false declaration of the journalist's university degree S1,” said Jakarta Metropolitan's Public Relations Chief Police Metropolitan, Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi.

