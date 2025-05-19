Politics
President Erdogan Commemore Ataturk, youth and sport day in Trkiye
The inhabitants of Gaziantep celebrates on May 19 Commemoration of the Youth Day and Sports with various activities on May 19, 2025. (AA Photo)
May 19, 2025 10:24 am GMT + 03: 00
PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the 106th anniversary of May 19, Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, stressing its historical importance as the start of the Trkiye independence war.
Na message shared by the Trkiye communications department on the social media platform X on Monday, Erdogan stressed the importance of preserving the national heritage while advancing the country's position on a global scale.
“We protect the homeland and inheritance of the republics entrusted to us by our ancestors and we take measures to move forward and raise the Republic of Trkiye, which will last forever, in all areas,” said the Turkish president.
Samsun, Turkiye – May 18: an aerial view shows that people wearing Turkish flags and the portrait of the founder of the Turkish republics Mustafa Kemal Ataturk attend the walk and the young festival held in honor of May 19.
Youth as engines of the future of Trkiye
Erdogan expressed his belief in the central role of young Turks in training the future of the nation. He described them not only as “architects of the future” but as a “driving force of change” which will help to achieve what he calls the “century of Trkiye”.
“We really believe that with their energy, their determination and their dreams that create the heritage of our civilization in their hearts, the Turkish youth will leave a decisive mark on our time as the” century of Trkiye “,” said Erdogan.
The president underlined the commitment of his administration to eliminate the obstacles that could waste the energy of young people or the country's resources on “unsuccessful discussions”.
Samsun, Turkiye – May 18: People wearing Turkish flags and the portrait of the founder of Turkish republics Mustafa Kemal Ataturk attend the walk and the young festival held in honor of May 19.
Government support for young people
President Erdogan has stressed the commitment of his government to create opportunities for young people in several sectors, sciences and arts to sports, agriculture, diplomacy and nuclear technologies.
“We work with all our strengths to keep our promise to leave our young people a peaceful and serene country, of high technology and prosperous,” he noted, adding that the government would continue to support young people who try to achieve their objectives and raise the civilizational heritage of Trkiye.
Erdogan said that his administration “would always maintain their determination to work harder and to achieve more” for young Turks, creating them for each success while Trkiye strengthens his position as “central country”.
Kayseri, Turkiye – May 18: An aerial view shows that athletes come together for the commemoration of May 19 of Ataturk, youth and sport and the paddle of the sup festival organized in River Zamanti in Kayseri, Turkiye on May 18, 2025. Before the event, the athletes made the chrenography of the moon and the star. (Müzahim Zahid Tüzün – Anadolu agency)
Historical context of the national holiday
May 19 marked the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Modern Trkiye, arrived in the city of the Black Sea of Samsun of Istanbul in 1919 to launch the war of independence, which finally led to the creation of the Republic of Trkiye four years later.
In 1938, Ataturk devoted on May 19 to young people from the Turkish nation as a day of young people and sport. There remains a national holiday which presents young people participating in sports and cultural activities, with official ceremonies organized throughout the country.
The president concluded his message by commemorating “all the heroes of our war of independence, Gazi Mustafa Kemal in particular,” using the honorary “Gazi” (veteran) title often given to Aaturk.
