Trump decided to push Putin to end the “bloodbath” in Ukraine on a telephone call for high issues





President Donald Trump is expected to speak on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in what he said, it is an attempt to stop the bloodbath of the war in Ukraine.

Trump said the call would take place at 10 a.m., although he did not specify if it was the daylight light in the East or another time zone. He said he would also speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as NATO members.

Poutines spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia highly values ​​and is grateful to the American team. In a briefing with journalists, he said that if the United States could help achieve our objectives by peaceful means, this is indeed preferable.

Peskov was also questioned that Trump and Putin meet in person, a possibility launched by the American president on Friday.

This will largely depend on what they decide themselves, said Peskov. The meeting must be developed by the two leaders in terms of dates and other details, he added.

Before the highly anticipated Trump-Putin call, the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy said they had spoken on Sunday with Trump. The British government said in a statement that he urged Putin to take peace talks seriously.

These leaders also discussed the use of sanctions if Russia did not seriously engage in a cease-fire and peace talks, the statement said that something Trump had previously threatened.

A heavily damaged house by a Russian drone strike outside kyiv on Sunday. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Tomorrow, President Putin must show that he wants peace by accepting the unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by President Trump and supported by Ukraine and Europe, said French president Emmanuel Macron on X.

Trump was widely criticized for having to offer concessions to Russia while demanding sacrifices from Ukraine. These voices were joined last week by the former American ambassador to Ukraine Brink Brink, who explained why she resigned last month.

The policy since the start of the Trump administration has been to put pressure on the victim, Ukraine, rather than on the aggressor, Russia, she wrote in an opinion article on Friday for the free press of Detroit.

Peace at all costs is not peace at all, it is appeasement, she said, adding that we must show leadership in the face of aggression, not weakness or complicity.

While diplomatic activity continues, violence in Ukraine continues. Russia continued its almost zero drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian civilians, more than three years after launching a large -scale invasion and tried to grasp kyiv.

On Sunday, Russia bombed the residential districts of the Ukrainian city oriental city of Kherson, killing a 75 -year -old woman and wounding two other people, the municipal council published on the Mailing Telegram website.

In addition to being largely blamed for having launched an uninsured war, Russia is condemned through the west for the very repressive and authoritarian state shaped by the Kremlin of Putin.

On Monday, the Office of Generals of the Russian Prosecutor described one of these criticisms, Amnesty International, as an “unwanted organization” and effectively prohibited it. Authority accused the human rights watchdog based in London of being “Russophobic”, trying to prolong the war, wanting to “justify the crimes of Ukrainian neonazis” and its employees of supporting “extremist organizations”.

Trump, who has often spoken of Putin warmly, rarely or never mentions these human rights concerns.

Trump said in a social position on Truth on Saturday that he spoke with Putin at 10 am on Monday in order to stop the bloodbath which kills, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week. NBC News did not independently verify the figures mentioned by Trump.

Trump and Putin shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki in 2018. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images File

Apparently, referring both to his planned call with Putin and his talks with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, Trump added that, hopefully, it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have occurred.

Despite several times on several occasions to end the war in 24 hours to take office, Trump has since found the reality very different since the start of his second term.

Negotiations on the United States saw Russia and Ukrainian delegations come together in person in Istanbul last week for the first time since the first days of the war.

However, requests from both parties remain distant: Russia saying that it will only sign a truce if Ukraine actually goes. Ukraine affirms that these requests are unacceptable.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice-President JD Vance met Zelenskyy during a trip to Rome during which Rubio and Vance were received by Pope Leo XIV.

Direct communication between Trump and Putin caused a little discomfort in Europe, where foreign policy experts criticized the American president's apparent desire to bypass NATO allies affected by the result.

Despite this, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, thanked Vance for her engagement with the conflict at a meeting in Rome, stressing how much she thought it was that “things went ahead, and I think that next week will be crucial on this subject”.

