I'm angry with him then months







Jakarta – President of the DPW Psi West Nusa Tenggara, Dian Sandi Utama, was examined by the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning his X downloaded X which contained a photo of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Dian revealed the reason for download Jokowi diploma. “There is no order, that (publish) is his own desire. I am angry because Jokowi is Digitukan. It was done in the following month, Ah, we did not know what year it was,” Dian Sandi told the Jaya regional police journalists on Monday (19/19/2025). Dian Sandi said that the accusation of false diplomas had been extended for a long time since Jokowi was president of the Republic of Indonesia. He said that the download was made as proof of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Scroll to continue with content “This is what brought me to this and seeking evidence that he finished his conference,” he said. For more information, Dian Sandi was examined for about 5 hours at the Kamneg Dreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya Subtit. In total, there were 25 questions asked by the investigator. Dian explained that he had been asked about the origin of the Jokowi diploma downloaded on April 1, 2025. Dian said that the photo of the Jokowi diploma was obtained from his colleague. “I was sent by my friends, digital documents. I had a copy of my hands several times,” he added. Nevertheless, Dian believes that the photo is true of the Jokowi diploma. He also claimed to have conducted research to analyze the authenticity of the diploma. “If the basis of belief why I say that it is authentic, I also transmitted it several times, that I said it was original because the photo was published by UGM as a source of the right diploma. 2022, it was published by UGM. Jokowi report to Polda Metro Jaya We know that Jokowi reported an alleged slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Police have been reporting at present. The report was recorded and managed by the Polyda Metro Metro Jaya Kamneg. Jokowi reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions. Jokowi has given a number of evidence in a report linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. In total, 24 social media objects are given to investigators. “But in the description of the facts, it was explained that of the 24 social media objects that we proposed as evidence, 5 people suspected of being involved in the initials of the hospital, the ice, the hospital, the T and K,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Rivai Kusumangara, during the Wednesday contact (30/4). Also discover the video “PSI on the chances of Jokowi to be a candidate for Ketum: we pray” here: (WNV / Mail) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

