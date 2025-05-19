MP AAP RAGHAV Chadha invited the Asian leadership conference in Seoul to present an India vision

New Delhi: Party leader Aam Aadmi and deputy Raghav Chadha was invited to attend the prestigious Asian leadership conference in Asia (ALC 2025). Known as “Davos de l'Est”, this conference will be held in Seoul, South Korea, May 21-22.

The deputy Raghav Chadha was invited as a speaker of honor of this conference where he will present the strength and vision of India in the world, as well as his brilliant political understanding, his young enthusiasm and his innovation in governance, all the great leaders of the world participate in this conference of world -renowned Asian leadership, which speaks of the greatest challenges and their world -renowned solutions.

Obama, Bush and Boris Johnson have already participated

More than 320 world leaders and more than 2,500 people in politics, business, education and society will meet during the prestigious Asian leadership conference, the largest Asian platform, organized in collaboration with Chosun Media and the Center for Asia Leadership.

The importance of this conference can be assessed because previous people such as former American president Barack Obama and George W Bush, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, the CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings and the CEO of Blackstone Steve Schwarzman

This time,, Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo will be included

This time, the deputy Raghav Chadda will share the scene with great leaders like the former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the president of the Asia Laurel Foundation Miller, the former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, the vice-president of the Milken Institute, Laura Lacey, the director of the Economic Strategy Unit, the Director of Strategy For Canada Managers, Directorate Center for Managers of the Directorate of the Public Center Privade Public Center for the leaders of Canada, Daniel Center for the Denifin leaders for Williams executives and the management center of Williams and the center of the Directorate of the Privard Center for the Center leaders for the executives of Williams and Du Privard Center. Novak.

The particular thing is that this time, the subject of the theme of the Asian leadership conference (ALC 2025) has been preserved as “Rise of Nations: The Path to Great Progress”. It is organized on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the independence of South Korea and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. This time in this event, questions such as health, climate and geopolitical conflicts will be discussed, so that the means to treat them can be found.

MP will share his opinions on these two subjects

During the Asian leadership conference in 2025, MP Raghav Chadha will express his point of view on these main subjects on the world scene – “New Political Leadership: young leaders changing governance in Asia”, he will tell how he became the youngest deputy of Rajya Sabha at the age of 33. He will explain how young people can be part of the country's policy and how they can help advance the government system.

Apart from that, the deputy Raghav Chadha will also share his opinions on the subject “how to save the countries of the crisis in the era of health, climate and conflicts”. In which he will say how the “AAP” government in Delhi has improved health services through projects such as the Mohalla clinic, which was very advantageous during COVID-19. In addition, its efforts to guarantee drinking water and sanitation have reduced the health risks of the inhabitants of Delhi, thus strengthening public health and security for all.

“It's a question of pride to join ALC 2025,” explains Raghav Chadha

Regarding participation in the 2025 Asian leadership conference, MP Raghav Chadha said he was a question of pride for him to be included as a representative of India and his young people among the world leaders. Asia is held at the threshold of change today, and it is an honor for him to share the thoughts and experiences of India from this historic platform.

He said it was a question of great honor and responsibility for him to share the scene with great leaders like Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo and Laura Lacey. This is an excellent opportunity to present the history of India, innovation, young leadership, democracy and global cooperation on the prestigious Asian platform.

