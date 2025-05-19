The military gains of the recent operation must be skillfully managed by diplomatic initiatives that show more creativity and soft power than hard boys.

Synopsis: Turkiye made the headlines last week after its president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held near Pakistan, who is in shock under operation Sindoor. Indian tourists in thousands began to boycott Turkiye and its diplomatic tail, Azerbaijan. It's time to take a break and think if all of this is justified or not.

It is well known that the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister is 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg in the heart of New Delhi. What is less known is that to get into this place, you have to go from Mustafa Kemal Attrk Road, named after the founder of modern Turkey or Turkiye, as it is now called.

Atatrk is venerated by the Turks, just like the Mahatma Gandhi is in India, and forgetting it and its influence on its country is simply no bet, because we consider something in the news of India relations with Turkiye.

Turkiye made the headlines last week after its President Recep, Tayyip Erdogan, was held near Pakistan, which is in shock under Operation Sindoor, India Missile Missile attacks against terrorist camps in Pakistan and some of its air bases.

Indian tourists in the thousands have started to boycott Turkiye and its diplomatic tail, in Azerbaijan, universities call partnerships with Turkish counterparts, Bollywood producers speak of avoiding shoots in Turkiye manages airport services.

It's time to take a break and think

It is time to take a break and think if all this is justified or not, although I think India must send a message around the world that the military establishment of the Pakistans deserves a blow for its direct and indirect patronage to violent Islamist groups.

The biggest error that we could make is to go for a simplistic diplomacy which obliges countries in a corner, in particular given the particular geopolitical equations which do not easily divide the world into camps as they did at the time of the Cold War, when the Soviet Russian Bloc and the West were made by contrast.

As I write this, Ukraine and Russia have held Bancaux peace talks in Turkiyes Shoppiece City, Istanbul. Turkiye is also a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the United States, with which India has solid trade and diplomatic relations. The strategic location of Turkiyes at the intersection of Europe and Asia, Christianity and Islam, makes it special both in history and geopolitics and also explains tourist overvoltage.

The problem is that India relations with Turkiye have had important proximity chapters in the past which cannot and should not be forgotten in a hurry, and the most important is that the two are the democracies and constitutionally secular with a diversified population.

Many must be done with care, rather than jumping in a call for simplistic Turkiye boycott, especially because international diplomacy is a tightrope on which to force the pace can sometimes be counterproductive.

Parallels with the Indian parts

There is a tendency among ultra-nationalists to simply assimilate the leaders to the ruling parties, to the ruling parties in the government, the government to the State and the State to the people. In reality, each company has layers of class and communities and mood changes in which political priorities change. It is important for India to engage with Turkiye as a nation and not to go through what I could call a narrow Erdoganism.

Over the decades, I saw spectacular changes in India and Turkiye with striking parallels between the two countries. The Indian National Congress of Mahatma Gandhis was replaced by the party of Modis Bharatiya Janata in India, while the party of the Republican Peoples (RPP) of Ataturks was defeated by the party of Erdogans Justice and Development, known under its Turkish abbreviation, AKP.

Erdogans AKP has revivalalist neo-omanous dreams parallel to the BJPS Hindutva Renaissance project. The RPP is the main party opposition party, the way in which Congress is the main opposition party in the India Parliament. Erdogan transformed the political system of Turkiyes from a parliamentarian to a presidential system.

Just as we cannot assimilate Modi and the BJP to India as a whole, we cannot do the same with Erdogan, AKP and Türkiye. Diplomatic commitments would require awareness ranging beyond the government to influence the average Turk.

We need level 2 diplomacy in which the Indians contact the liberal and democratic Turks to exert pressure on their government and build public opinion to explain the India position on terrorist networks based in Pakistan.

We must remember that Turkiye is the birthplace of Sufism, which has had a strong influence in India and positive interactions with Hindu thought to ensure social harmony. Hyderabad, as a city, was led by Nizams of Turkish origin, some of which were progressive and liberal.

Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan was one of the first supporters of science and technology in modern India and founded Jagirdars College, now renamed Hyderabad Public School, who gave us the current CEOs of Microsoft and Adobe!

What must be done

Erdogan, a populist, faced a strong opposition from the CHP based on Ataturk (the Turkish abbreviation of the parties), whose imprisoned chief Ekrem Imamoglu was elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019 and is the presidential candidate for the next elections due this year.

Imamoglu was detained for suspicion of corruption and links with an ironic terrorist group, given support for the Erdogans in Pakistan. His arrest is widely considered as a political witch hunt. The CHP wants early elections while generalized disorders sweep Turkiye.

For all practical purposes, support for the Erdogans at the Pakistan military establishment is part of the monarchical neo-Ottoman Islamist rhetoric which he tends to counter his republican opponents. For India, the challenge is to counter Erdoganism without alienating the medium Turks.

The progressive and democratic Bharat must engage its counterparts in Turkiye and individuals and institutions sharing the same ideas in the world. The Modi government provides for global diplomatic awareness to explain its position after the Sindoor operation, which was in response to the brutal Islamist terrorist attack against innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

Awareness must go beyond conservative leaders trying to rebuild a lost past by supporting religious obscurantism. In any case, the consequences of Operation Sindoor are something that must be treated carefully by India in a world that has seen the erosion of institutions like the United Nations. India simply cannot afford to walk on too many toes.

Talking Turkey has a whole new sense in a complicated world in which US President Donald Trump acts on whims, a besieged Europe carefully measures its stages, and China remains a fervent supporter of Pakistan. The military gains of the recent operation must be skillfully managed by diplomatic initiatives that show more creativity and soft power than hard boys.

Maybe we have to send more sweet ambassadors to Turkiye who could explain the India position. This country has a huge part of people who will understand India because, beyond and under the apparent religious differences, there is a common history of Sufism, liberalism, secularism and republicanism.

(The writer is a main journalist and commentator who worked for Reuters, The Economic Times, Standard Business and Hindustan Times. He publishes on X as @Madversity. The views are personal. Edited by Muhammed Fazil.)