Trump's bill advances in the rare vote of the weekend while the conservatives of the Chamber negotiate the changesExBulletin

The Washington Republicans have advanced their reduced massive tax reduction and their border security package of a key room committee during a rare Sunday evening vote while the deficit faces that had blocked the measure two days earlier allowed him to go ahead, citing what they called the progress in negotiations on discounts of the package.

President Mike Johnson met the Republican legislators shortly before the meeting and told journalists that certain changes had been accepted, but he did not offer details. He described them as “some minor modifications. Not a huge thing. ”

The Panel Democrats have grown more details. But representative Jodey Arrington, president of the Chamber's Budget Committee, said the bill had remained in negotiations.

“The deliberations are continuing right now,” said Arrington. “They will continue in the week, and I suspect until we put this big and beautiful bill on the house of the house.”

The four conservatives who expressed concerns about the impact of the deficit bill were voted so that the measure could move forward by a vote of 17-16.

More discussions are ahead, but Johnson is trying to put the bill on the floor of the room before the end of the week.

“This is the vehicle through which we will deliver the mandate that the American people gave us in the last elections,” he said on “Fox News Sunday”.

The first time the Republicans have tried to advance the bill of the Budget Committee of the Chamber last week, the Hawks of the deficit joined the Democratic legislators to vote against the declaration of the measure in the full chamber.

The Republicans criticizing the measure noted that the new expenditure of the bill and the tax reductions are responsible at the front in the bill, while the measures to compensate for the cost are loaded. They seek to accelerate the new work requirements that Republicans wish to adopt for valid participants in Medicaid. These requirements would not start before 2029 as part of the current invoice.

“We write checks that we cannot collect, and our children will pay the price,” said representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, member of the committee. “Something should change, or you won't get my support.”

Johnson said that the start date for work requirements had been designed to give states time to “reorganize their systems” and “make sure that all the new laws and all the new guarantees that we place can really be applied”.

Roy had been joined on Friday to vote not by the Ralph Norman representatives of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and the representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia. The Pennsylvania Lloyd Smucker representative changed his vote in a procedural stage so that he can be reconsidered later.

After Sunday's vote, Roy tweeted on X that the bill “advances the work requirements of Medicaid and reduces the availability of future subsidies under the new green scam”, a reference to the tax alternatives of the green energy of the law on the reduction of inflation. But he also warned that more changes were needed and “the bill is not yet found”.

Norman underlined a recent demotion of the nation's credit rating by making its arguments for stronger reductions.

“We have much more work to do,” said Norman. “We are delighted with what we have done. We want to advance the bill.”

Basically, the sprawling legislative package definitively extends the existing income tax cuts that were approved during Trump's first term in 2017 and adds temporary new ones to which the president campaigned in 2024, including no tax on tips, overtime and payments of automatic loan interest. The measure also offers significant expenditure increases for border security and defense.

The Committee for a responsible federal budget, a non -partisan tax surveillance group, believes that the House bill is coming to add about 3.3 billions of dollars to debt during the next decade.

The Democrats are massively opposed to the measure, which the Republicans labeled “the great, a beautiful act of bill”. Pramila Jayapal representative, D-Wash., Called him “a big, beautiful betrayal” during the hearing on Friday.

“This expenditure bill is terrible, and I think that the American people know it,” said representative Jim Clyburn, DS.C. said on Sunday. But there is a problem when this balance arrives at the back of working men and women. And that's what's going on here. “”

Johnson should not only respond to the concerns of farics deficit in his party. It also faces the pressure from centrists who will suspect the changes proposed in Medicaid, food aid programs and the return of clean energy tax credits. New York Republican legislators and elsewhere also require a large and local tax deduction.

In the current state of things, the bill proposes to triple what is currently a ceiling of $ 10,000 on the state and the local tax deduction, which increases it to $ 30,000 for joint declarants with income up to $ 400,000 per year.

Representative Nick Lalota, one of the New York legislators who led the effort to raise the ceiling, said he proposed a deduction of $ 62,000 for unique statements and $ 124,000 for joint declarants.

If the bill adopts the Chamber this week, it would then move to the Senate, where republican legislators also envisage changes which could make final adoption in the House more difficult.

Johnson said: “The package we send there will be one that has been very carefully negotiated and delicately balanced, and we hope that they will not make him a lot of modifications because this will quickly guarantee his passage.”

