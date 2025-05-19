Detail in decline – Opinion





EFfertice and adaptation are essential in modern retail in Indonesia. Failure to comply with consumer demand could end with bankruptcy. This is what happened to GS The Fresh, a supermarket from South Korea, which had eight branches in and around Jakarta. There is a story similar to Lulu Hypermarket. This huge supermarket of the United Arab Emirates, with its first branch in Cakung, in East Jakarta, opened its doors in 2016 by President Joko Widodo, rationalized its operations in smaller commercial units. Many accuse electronic commerce of killing modern retail trade. This point of view is not entirely confused, since the digital market has a broader, faster transactions, lower prices and more flexibility in transactions. But all these advantages are now appreciated by modern retailers, who have also started to offer online purchases. The drop in modern retail trade is more the result of changes in consumer behavior. In the 1990s and 2000s, hypermarkets were a symbol of the modern economy of Indonesia. Many families regularly spent two or three hours for walking from the aisle to the aisle with huge trollies making their household purchases after the salary. But now this purchasing habit has almost extinguished. Some say that shopping centers are calm because of the COVVI-19 pandemic. But the fact is that long after the end of the pandemic, many families choose to make their house shopping more frequently. It involves saving money, reducing the risk of waste and due to a limited storage space. After all, everything is now available in Minimarts, only a stone throwing from his home. This way of shopping is clearly more effective. The need to save money is due to a drop in the purchasing power of people due to a drop in income, a wave of layoffs and the impact of government's budget cuts. An indication is two months of deflation consecutive at the beginning of 2025. It is the first annual deflation in a quarter of a century. Even Ramadan And EID AL-FITRWhen shopping is always at its highest level, does not raise household consumption. After EID AL-FITRIt was the same thing. According to the latest investigation into the retail sales of the Bank in Indonesia, retail sales expectations have dropped for a number of products, food and drinks to clothing and household appliances. But that does not mean the end of the modern retail industry, because at the same time, a certain number of supermarkets, both local and foreign, develop and are always crowded with buyers. Their strength is that they have a clear target market. There are supermarkets targeting high income customers. They compensate for their high prices with superior quality products and a comfortable shopping experience. Supermarkets specialized in imported products are included in this segment. On the other hand, there are retailers who focus on daily needs at competitive prices. These supermarkets are always flooded with buyers even if they are rather cramped. Customers do not seek comfort when they buy. They just want to buy goods at lower prices than they find in the minimart near them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://magz.tempo.co/read/opinion/43085/retail-business-in-decline The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

