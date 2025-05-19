Trump may not have the first post from the high hand

With the truce in the trade war with the United States last week, China has shown the world that US President Donald Trump does not have the upper hand.

Last week, the United States and China agreed to reduce prices by 115% for 90 days. This meant that the American prices on Chinese products fell to 30% by 145% and that the Chinese prices on American products fell to 10% of 125%.

Even if the agreement seems to be equal, he marked a victory for China while Trump barely marked a concession.

Mark Williams, chief economist of the capital economy, said the truce was another substantial retirement from the aggressive position of Trump's administrations because it does not include any commitment from China on its currency or its commercial imbalances, according to a research note cited by the New York Times.

With such an advantageous truce, China has shown the world how to negotiate with the Trump administration from the strength position. He also said Trump seems to have overestimated his hand with global scanning prices. There are already indications that other countries, which have grown slowly with the United States, began to harden its position after seeing the commercial truce of the United States-China.

In the commercial break in the United States-China, Xi Jinping scored and Trump clinned with eyes

As China has made no major concessions in the commercial break and is unlikely to do so in current commercial negotiations, it seems that China has managed to call Trump's bluff in the price war, according to Williams of Capital Economics.

It will be interesting to see if China is ready to offer something substantial in these discussions, but I do not see that they will feel under enormous pressure to do it. China managed to call Trumps Bluff, said Williams to Wall Street Journal.

In addition, in a research note cited by Quartz, Jeffries' analysts called the American-China carrier, the sign that the United States is more desperate than China to transmit the message of de-escalation to the market “.

Trump would accept little to defeat in his Maga plan motivated by prices, but his tactic to increase the price and then the delivery to conclude a final case seems to be a good deal for the market and the other side, analysts said.

The commercial break in the United States-China is a “good starting point” for the two countries, but it is a “success” for China, according to Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist of asset management.

From the point of view of Chinas, the outcome of this meeting is a success, because China has taken a difficult position on the American threat of high prices and finally managed to considerably reduce the prices without making concessions, Zhang in Times told.

Other countries take lessons from the American-Chinese truce

There are signs that other countries have started to tighten their positions in the trade negotiations with the United States.

In an unusually severe statement after Trump repeatedly said that India has agreed to bring the prices back to zero, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, said that commercial discussions were underway and that any judgment on this subject would be premature. Japan, which has concluded an agreement with the United States in June, should now conclude an agreement before at least July.

According to Katrina Ell, chief of Moodys Analytics, the service sector in the United States is an area that major nations could use as leverage in commercial talks with the United States.

The European Union (EU), Singapore, South Korea and Japan are among the nations that have the largest trade deficits in the United States, according to Moodys Analytics.

Ell told Bloomberg, China has too much leverage in the United States so that the United States continues with its hard position while this is not the case for many other savings. This is what we have to keep in mind, it is the lever effect and which has this leverage.