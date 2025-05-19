Politics
The reset of the Brexit du Travail is the `horror show for Scottish fishermen ''
Labors Brexit Reset is a horror show for Scottish fishermen and much worse than the starting contract for Boris Johnsons, said industry.
THE The British government has signed a new agreement with Brussels Which, among other policies, grants the EU fishing boats which have continued access to British waters over the next 12 years.
The Brexit's initial agreement on Brexit would have enabled the United Kingdom to completely refuse access to EU fishing boats from 2026, but this has now been abandoned.
Elspeth Macdonald, Director General of the Scottish Fishermens Federation, said: This agreement is a horror show for Scottish fishermen, worse than Boris Johnsons Botched Brexit Agreement.
It is clear that sir Keir Starmer made the whole agreement on the back of our fishermen and our coastal communities, granting the EU ships 12 years of continuous access to the British waters at the last minute in order to secure other objectives.
Elsewhere in the agreement, unveiled on Monday morning, were commitments to allow the British to use electronic sport doors on the EU border, which, according to ministers, will remove one of the most visible effects of Brexit.
SNP ministers hit Scotland " giving any information '' on the UK-EU plowing agreement
Macdonald added: Any attempt by the United Kingdom or EU to portray the new agreement as a continuation of existing arrangements would be a lie, because in fact, trade and cooperation agreement paved the way for annual access negotiations from 2026.
On weekends, Sir Keir said that the agreement would be measured in relation to what it would improve job prospects and allow our communities to flourish.
Giving a national asset such as our rich and healthy fishing grounds for any noticeable advantage fails not only these two tests, but is a shame that will ensure the enmity of this proud industry for many years to come.
Scottish Conservative have echoed the criticisms made by the fishing industry, with the MSP Tim Eagle (above) saying: this agreement is an absolute disaster for the Scottish fishing industry.
In the meantime, the SNP said the agreement was far from remedying the EU and The secretary of external affairs, Angus Robertson, developed the British ministers not to consult the Scottish government on the fishing policy.
Stephen Gethins, spokesperson for Europe, said: return to the EU and return to the single market and the customs union should have been at the top of the agenda at this UE-UK summit. After almost a decade of damage and decline in Britain Broken Britain, there is no Si, but or perhaps on this subject, there will never be a better deal than to be back in the EU.
The Minister of Labor breaks the ranks to call the British government on the "genocide" of Gaza
And the coast of Banffshire and Buchan, the MSP Karen Adam, demanded that the full text of the fishing agreement be published, saying that it was unacceptable for the British government To sign access to the waters of Scotland without transparency, consent or meticulous examination.
Adam (below) added: It is a shameful betrayal of the Scottish fishing industry. Again, decisions were made above our heads. There was no consultation, no contribution, and not even the courtesy of communication. A 12 -year -old agreement, covering a off -center area, negotiated without Scotland at the table. It is completely indefensible.
But the British meat industry praised New Deal, saying that it was an improvement in post-Brexit status.
A spokesperson for the British Meat Processors Association said that if Great Britain was to comply with EU EU export standards on hygiene, the new rules meant that the country's meat producers will benefit from real interest in their market and a massively reduced commercial friction.
The spokesperson added: by virtue of the existing arrangement, we had to produce a mountain of documents to prove that we comply, by costing business A fortune but without added value.
This additional cost had to be absorbed somewhere in the supply chain, either by lower margins, or higher prices, which leads to the inflation of less competitive food prices and British companies.
