



The diplomatic security firm organized a series of dramatic meetings in early May to determine the next movements of Israel in a war which has been continuing for more than a year and a half. These discussions produced a final result Hamas would receive ten days to conclude an agreement by the end of President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf States.

Without agreement, military action would follow. As indicated by an authorized security source, “the positioning of the forces before the start of the maneuver will provide an opportunity window until the end of the American president's visit to the region to execute a hostage agreement based on the Witkoff model '' … If a hostage affair will not be implemented, the Gideon operation will start with a significant force and that all the objectives will not be implemented.”

However, Trump left the Middle East Thursday afternoon, and Israel has still not started the tanks of Operation Gideon with the promised intensity (Israel announced the start of the operation until Sunday, although it is not clear to what extent). Why does the government do not respect its own decisions and its self-imposed red lines? Simply because Hamas plays for time, and we, the state of Israel, are in progress.

Friday afternoon, diplomatic sources indicated that Netanyahu planned to withdraw the Israeli negotiation delegation of Doha because of the lack of progress in the discussions. 48 Other hours have passed and our representatives remain in the country that houses Hamas, because Israel cannot say decisively “more”. This inability to establish and maintain a red line makes a agreement less likely. Hamas can assess when the FDI prepare to increase combat intensity. A few moments before climbing, Hamas manufactures a flexible position allowing them to extend the talks a little longer. So a little more. Then just a little further.

Thus, the days, weeks and months move away while the powerful Israel fails to defeat his most vicious enemy. There is no agreement referring all the hostages, no military victory withdrawn Hamas from Gaza, and no insurance, Gaza will cease to threaten Israel. Essentially, after more than eighteen months, none of the objectives of the war have been achieved. Instead, the diplomatic security firm gathered for … still another meeting.

This continuous delay cannot continue. The dilemmas are undoubtedly complex, even terrible and horrible. But the extension of decisions also involves costs that could prove to be much higher in the future.

Witkoff Visit the hostage square in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025 Yehoshua Yosef

First of all because Trump has already “evolved” from us. The most favorable president Israel has never exhausted his patience. Operating at an intense pace, he cannot accommodate the decision -making calendar of Israel or more specifically, his avoidance of decision. Once, Israel was the beacon turning on its way. But recently, we find ourselves to continue it. Without our contribution, it reconfigures the Middle East. While Israel receives updates on developments, its influence on their substance has decreased. This applies to situations in Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Also at the national level, resilience has been extended beyond the limits. Although the reserve forces maintain great motivation, such a commitment from a citizen army cannot continue indefinitely and fractures become obvious.

Keeping a nation in this suspended state is useless. In terms of national security and future stability, we cannot repeat the same report observed in the years preceding on October 7. A decisive choice is essential in one direction or another. Final and conclusive. But the one who, after more than eighteen months, ends this war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/05/18/trump-has-moved-on-from-israel-but-the-cabinet-wont-act/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

