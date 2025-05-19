Trumps Lifting sanctions in Syria is a victory for Turkey, pointing too much role in the intermediate powers on regional affairs

President Donald Trump Announced during his stay in Saudi Arabia May 14, 2025, that the United States Syria lifting sanctions. The turnaround was a huge victory for the government of Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa while he is trying to consolidate the power of almost six months after his amazing movements on the longtime regime of Bashar Al Assad.

But that was not all due to Syria by lobbying in its name. By announcing the change of policy, Trump largely attributed the change to his Saudi hosts as well as Turkey. The two nations are long-standing ASSAD enemies that have quickly defended Al-Sharaa and prompted the United States to normalize links with the new Syrian government.

Turkey, whose resources and land have been strongly affected by instability in neighboring Syria, was particularly instrumental By pushing Trump Accept the Post-Assad government, even on the objections of Israel.

As International Relations Experts And Turkish and political lawWe believe that developments in Syria underline the disproportionate role of a small to average power like Turkey can have in regional and international matters. This is particularly true in the Middle East, where global powers such as the United States are perceived as having a Decline and sometimes unpredictable influence.

An opening in Syria

After 13 years of devastating civil warSyria faces a multitude of major challenges, including the immediate task of state construction. Not only is violence always obvious in Syria itself as the recent kill allawites,, allegedly by government forces, or the combatants aligned with them, showed but neighboring Israel Positions attacked several times in Syria in order to weaken the new government. For the government of Israel, a strong and militarized Syria would represent a threat, in particular with regard to the unstable border of the Golan Heights.

Despite the problems facing the new government of Syria, it has nevertheless demonstrated A remarkable aptitude for obtaining international acceptance a notable fact given the leadership of Al-Sharaas Links with the Hayat Tahrir al-Shama former Al-Qaeda linked group listed As one of the American foreign terrorist organizations since 2014.

Turkey pushes its influence

In this context, the hand of turkeys was particularly important.

Since Trump took office, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a hurry The American president to raise sanctions. The two men had struck a solid relationship During the first Trump administration, with the American president declaring himself a big fan of the Turkish chief.

The diplomacy of the behind the scenes can be considered as part of its wider efforts to fill the vacuum left by the assads. This not only reinforces the position of Erdogans as a regional actor, but it also advances its national program.

Turkey quickly moved to many fronts in the sidewalk of the future course of Syria by continuing Economic and security projects in the country. First and foremost, Turkey increased its Investment in Syria.

Also, as he did in Libya And SomaliaTurkey has contributed to training and equip new Syrian security forces.

In the northeast Syrian province of Idlib, Turkey finances education, health care and electricity, and Turkish lira is de facto currency in northwestern Syria.

The roots of these commitments reside in the interests of turkeys to manage its own security situation.

Since 1984, Turkey has been fighting against Kurdish separatist groups, including Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which is aligned with Kurds YPG militia In northeast Syria, one of the groups that fought the forces of Assads during the Syrian civil war.

The Assads fall led to Russian retirement of Syria. Meanwhile, the Iranian influence also decreased following the departure not only of the departure of the Assads, but also of the military demotion of Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon. And the United States no longer actively supports The Kurdish militia YPG in northeast Syria.

In this vacuum of external influence, Turkey quickly seized the opportunity to reshape the safety landscape.

Ankara, who always controls large pieces of territory in northeast Syria of the fight against Assad and Syrian Kurdish groups, Accepted a Syrian plan To incorporate the YPG, the armed wing of Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, in the new Syrian army.

The Turkish perspective has long been that the fight against the PKK cannot succeed in the long term with stability on Syrian soil. Now the PKK tries to reach peace with the Turkish government, but if the homeless in Syria will disarm and dissolve is far from being certain. As such, having a solid and stable Syrian government in which a Kurdish majority is suitable may be in the best interest of the Ankaras.

Meanwhile, the success of Al-Sharaas in the reconstruction of Syria after the civil war would also help Turkey on another front: the question of Syrian refugees.

Turkey is currently hosting 3.2 million Syria refugees most from all countries. The number and duration of the stay of these displaced people have tested the economy of turkeys and social relations, leading to clashes Between the Turks and the Syrian refugees.

There is also a broad consensus in Türkiye that the problem of Syrian refugees in Türkiye can only be resolved by a complete return strategy.

Although naturalized Syrians in Türkiye constitute an important constituency in the Erdogans electoral base leading the AK party, the only solution currently envisaged by the Turkish president and his allies is repatriation. For this, the rapid and stable development of infrastructure and the housing stock in Syria is considered essential.

Prospects for the powers of small to medium

However, the strategic opportunities for turkeys in Syria are not without clear risks. The incursions of the Israeli army illustrates the challenge that Turkey faces to advance its own interests in Syria. It should be noted that the announcement on the sanctions was made unbeknown And against wishes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition, Turkey seeks to refine an increasing role in the region in strengthening its position on the long -standing dispute in Cyprus. The island, which is a few hundred kilometers from the Syrian coast, is divided into two regions, with Greek Cypriots in the South and a Turkish Cypriot escaped in the North with Only grateful Turkey The self-declared state in the north. Turkey is trying to regulate maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean through An agreement with SyriaBut the plan is blocked because the European Union supports the position of Greece in Cyprus.

The Turkish movements in Syria nevertheless feel largely felt elsewhere. Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar support The post-Assad arrangement in Syria and see their own interests served alongside the turkeys, although the rivalry Sunni world is at stake.

The lifting of the United States sanctions will have long-term political impacts beyond short-term economic impacts. Syria has little direct trade With the United States, exporting only its agricultural products and antiques. But the appearance of political legitimacy and recognition is a diplomat Win for Turkeyas well as for Syria. Political opening brings with it Future investment promise in Syria.

Syria's dialing turkeys show small powers to trace Statecraft waters in their own way. International business days dominated by superpowers seem to be finished as Many have long predicted. And in Syria, Turkey provides a plan for how small to medium powers can work to their advantage.