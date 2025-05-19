Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Indian police have arrested one of the most eminent Muslim public intellectuals of countries on articles on social networks linked to the recent conflict with Pakistan, attracting outcry by government criticism that alleged violations of freedom of expression.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, 42, was arrested on Sunday by the police at his home in Delhi, according to his colleagues. He was taken to a police station in the northern state of Haryana, where he heads the Political Science Department of Ashoka University, a leading private institution supported by the best business magnate.

His arrest comes in the midst of an increase in nationalist feeling following an India military conflict with Pakistan this month, in which nuclear neighbors have exchanged a barrage of air strikes and drone attacks.

On Sunday, Khan was dismissed by a local court for two days of questioning. No accusation was officially filed against him.

He was arrested following two complaints to the police concerning publications on social networks in which he called at the end of the war and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis leading the Bharatiya Janata party.

The war is brutal, one of the articles read. The poor suffer disproportionately and the only people who benefit are politicians and defense companies.

He also referred to the victims of crowd lynchages, arbitrary bulldozer and other victims of BJPS hates bargaining, referring to the abuses that minority Muslims have affirmed since Modi took power in 2014.

The complaints were filed by Renu Bhatia, president of the Haryana women's commission, and Yogesh Jatheri, a young BJP activist, under Indian legal practice in which private citizens can file criminal complaints.

Narinder Singh, an assistant commissioner of the Haryana police, said on Sunday that the Bhatias complaint had been filed under various legal clauses relating to public misdeeds and the endangerment of sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Jatheris' legal complaint was filed under the clauses prohibiting enmity between religious groups.

Khan's supporters condemned his arrest, who, according to them, stressed the selective protection of rights under the Hindu nationalist administration which poorly reflected the greatest global democracy.

It is clearly a kind of witch hunt, said Maya Mirchandani, head of the Ashokas media studies department. The statement that Ali made is really not so different from what many people have criticized the government.

In an article on X last week, Khan said he was exercising his fundamental right to freedom of thought and speeches and had rejected the Bhatias complaint as censorship and harassment.

India took problems during the conflict with Pakistan to differentiate itself from its rival rivaled by the soldiers, who, according to New Delhi, was behind a terrorist attack in April which killed 26 people in the cashmere administered by the Indians. Pakistan denied any link with the attack and called for an independent investigation, which India has rejected.

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said during the conflict that he would be a surprise for Pakistan to see citizens criticizing their own government. He added that tolerance for such a discourse was the brand brand of any open and functional democracy.

It is not a single man, Pawan Khera, spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, the largest opposition party in the country, wrote on the X social media platform. It is the slow suffocation of freedom of expression, the criminalization of dissent and the use of state machines to silence the rage manufactured by BJPS.

Khans lawyer Nizam Pacha said his client had been illegally detained, adding that the police had given no detailed reason for his arrest. A petition requesting a release from Khans was filed with the Supreme Court of India.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior government official, said the arrest had been launched by local authorities and that the central government had nothing to do with it. He added: the political part is also with the state and not the central government.