Donald Trump demands a major investigation into the appearances of Beyonc and Bruce Springsteen in a late evening diatribe





President Donald Trump degenerated his quarrel against Bruce Springsteen in a late evening rant, calling for a legendary Rockers performance in a Kamala Harris campaign rally.

Springsteen launched his Land of Hope & Dreams tour saying that the United States was in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration, which led the president to turn that Springsteen was a dried size of a rocker [who] should keep your mouth closed.

After the boss responded to his program on Saturday by calling Trump an unfit president whose administration persecuted people for their right to freedom of expression and the expression of their dissent, Trump used social media again to accuse Springsteenalong with Beyonc, Oprah Winfrey and Bonoof providing illegal contributions to the Harris Insuke.

How much did Kamala Harris paid to Bruce Springsteen for his bad performance during his campaign for the president? Trump wrote. Why did he accept this money if he is so fan of his? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution? And Beyonc? And how many went to Oprah and Bono ??? I will ask for a major investigation into this issue.

Singer Bruce Springsteen occurred in a Harris / Walz rally in Philadelphia on October 28, 2024, which also featured former President Barack Obama. Debra l Rothenberg / Wireimage

The Democrats, however, have already beat him, while Harris campaign expenses were examined after the campaign raised more than a billion dollars, but has always lost each battlefield during the elections.

This has led some democratic strategists to question the expenses, including a town hall of a million dollars with Oprah Winfrey and gatherings of Swing-State featuring star artists such as Lady Gaga, Jon good Jovi and Katy Perry, reported the New York Times.

Springsteen occurred during a Harris / Walz rally in Philadelphia on October 28, while Beyonc spoke during a Houston rally on October 25. It is not clear what Bono has to do with the Harris campaign, although he exploded the presidents' foreign help policy during the weekend during the launch of his Apple +documentary, Irish Star reported.

Adrienne Elrod, who was senior senior advisor and a senior spokesperson for the Harris campaign, told Deadline that the campaign had not paid the support of celebrities.

We have never paid an artist and interpreter, she said.

Kamala Harris joined Oprah Winfrey in a town hall Unite for America live in Farmington Hills, Michigan, September 19, 2024. Saul Loeb / AFP

However, the campaign was required by law to pay the auxiliary performance costs, she said. Expenses such as sound, lighting and support staff must be reimbursed, as companies are not authorized to give cash or in kind to candidates, USA Today reported.

Harris' expenditure deposits seem to show that the Springsteens production company paid Thrill Hill productions about $ 75,000 on November 19 for the production of travel and events. The Daily Beast contacted the representatives of Springsteens and Harris to comment.

Winfrey previously declared that it had not been paid a penny for the town hall it organized, reported the deadline and other points of sale. Instead, the campaign paid for his business, Harpo Productions, to provide sets, lights, cameras, microphones, crew, producers and even the chairs used during the live event.

I did not take personal costs, wrote Winfrey. However, people who worked on this production had to be paid. And were. End of history.

The music superstar and the native of Texas Beyonc spoke during a rally of Kamala Harris in Houston on October 25, 2024. Marco Bello / Reuters

The campaign also paid the production company of Beyoncs $ 165,000 about a month after the singer spoke during a Harris rally in Houston, according to USA Today. Beyoncs' mother Tina Knowles denied a complaint in November that her daughter had been paid $ 10 million to appear alongside Harris.

Beyonc did not receive a penny for speaking during a vice-president of the presidential candidate Kamala Harriss Rally in Houston. In fact, she paid for her own flights for her and her team, and Total Glam, wrote in an Instagram post.

Trump nevertheless repeated the rumor in a TRUTH monitoring social position on Monday.

According to reports, Beyonc was paid $ 11,000,000 to walk on a scene, quickly approve Kamala and go to noisy hoots for never having played, not even a song! He wrote.

Remember that the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid millions of dollars to do nothing but give Kamala a large -scale approval. It is an illegal electoral scam at the highest level! It is an illegal campaign contribution! Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, Bono and, perhaps, many others, have a lot of explanations to make !!!

