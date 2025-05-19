PM Modi expresses concerns about the diagnosis of Biden prostate cancer, wants rapid recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concerns on the diagnosis of cancer of former American president Joe Biden on Monday. The comments came while the Bidens office announced that the 82 -year -old man had an aggressive form of prostate cancer. PM Modi has expressed “deep concerns” regarding the diagnosis of Joe Biden cancer (HT photo)

Deeply worried about hearing about the health of @ Joebiden. Express our best wishes for quick and complete recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family, said Narendra Modi in an article on X.

The Bidens office has published a declaration saying that, although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems sensitive to hormones, which allows effective management. The president and his family examine the processing options with his doctors, he added.

Many political leaders have expressed their concerns and wish Joe Biden for rapid recovery.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: I'm really sorry to learn that President Biden has prostate cancer. All the best in Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing President Swift and a successful treatment.

Bidens Rival Politique for a long time, American President Donald Trump, also visited the social media platform, true and said that Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear from Joe Bidens recent medical diagnosis. We represent our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a rapid and successful recovery. “”

The former vice-president, Kamala Harris, shared his reflections on social media saying that Joe is a fighter. She added, I know that he will be confronted with this challenge with the same force, the same resilience and optimism that have always defined her life and leadership.

Former American president Barack Obama expressed his good wishes: “No one has done to find revolutionary treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am sure that he fights this challenge with his resolution and brand grace.