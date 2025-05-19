



Donald Trump Jr. raised questions about concealment after former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed metastatic Five internship cancer or is it another concealment ???” Trump Jr. wrote on X.

Trump's post Jr. suggests that Biden's wife is a doctor, but Jill Biden holds a doctorate in education.

An oncology teacher told Newsweek that Joe Biden would have been tested for prostate cancer during his duties and that he is probably his cancer that developed quickly.

Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, November 3, 2024. Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, November 3, 2024.

Biden's age and health were dominant concerns among voters during his president's time. The 82 -year -old man rejected concerns about his mental acuity, but finally abandoned his candidacy for a second term following a disastrous debate performance in June of last year. He was replaced as a democratic candidate by the president of the time, Kamala Harris, who lost against President Donald Trump.

Questions have been raised on Biden administration and the transparency of the campaign concerning the age and cognitive capacity of Biden. An upcoming book alleys that the aid of the White House have covered the physical and mental decline of Biden. However, there is no current indication accessible to the public that Biden received a diagnosis of prostate cancer during his mandate as president.

What to know

Trump Jr.'s post included a screenshot of a Steven Quay article, a doctor-scientist, who says prostate cancer is the “easiest cancer to diagnose when he starts for the first time” and PSA blood tests show “the growth rate of cancer cells”.

It takes between five and seven years without treatment before prostate cancer became metastatic, wrote Quay, adding that it is “very likely” that Biden “was diagnosed with prostate cancer throughout their White House mandate and that the American people were in uniform”.

Trump Jr. also responded to a user who said that the diagnosis was an “effort to push the fact that Biden directed the country as a vegetable under the carpet,” writing: “Undoubtedly”.

Jonathan Waxman, professor of oncology at the Imperial College of London and founder and president of Prostate Cancer UK, told Newsweek that Biden would have been tested for prostate cancer during his functions and that he is likely that his cancer “developed quickly”.

Biden’s office said the former president had been diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, cancer cells spread to the bone.

He came after Biden reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate, according to the press release.

“Although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones that allows effective management,” said the press release.

Prostate cancers are classified for aggressiveness using what is known as a Gleason score, which varies from 6 to 10 years. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting that his cancer is among the most aggressive.

When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often spreads to bones. Metastasé cancer is much more difficult to treat than localized cancer, as it can be difficult for drugs to reach all tumors and completely eliminate the disease.

However, when prostate cancers need hormones to develop, as in the case of Biden, they can be sensitive to treatment that deprives hormone tumors.

According to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention American, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men outside of melanoma skin cancer.

Although the majority of prostate cancer cases are detected at an early stage, some cases may be diagnosed when cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

The CDC said that 70% of prostate cancer cases were diagnosed at a localized stage, which means that cancer had not spread outside the prostate, between 2017 and 2021. Fourteen percent were found at a regional stage, which means that it had spread to the lymph nodes nearby, tissue or organs and 8% distant state, when he had spread to distant parts of the body.

Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February 2023 which was a basal carcinoma of the cells, a common shape of skin cancer. In November 2021, he had a polyp removed during a colonoscopy which was a benign lesion, but potentially precancerous.

What people say

Waxman told Newsweek: “Prostate cancer is developing very slowly over the years. The president has been tested for prostate cancer during his duties. It is likely that his cancer has grown quickly.”

Waxman added that Biden's prospects “should be good with survival on average over six years”.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about the recent medical diagnosis of Joe Biden. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X: “Michelle and I think of the whole Biden family. No one has done to find revolutionary treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am sure that he fights this challenge with his factory resolution and his grace. We pray for rapid and complete recovery.”

The former vice -president Kamala Harris wrote on X: “Doug and I are saddened to learn the diagnosis of the prostate cancer of President Biden. We keep it, Dr. Biden, and their whole family in our hearts and our prayers during this period. Joe is a fighter – and I know that he will be confronted with this challenge with the same force, the same resilience and optimism that has always defined his life and Leadership.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer wrote on X: “Joe Biden has been cancer for some time. He has had it for most of his presidency and the White House doctors have long been suspected of manufacturing her medical records. As I pointed out last year, the White House doctors had many visits late at night with Biden who spent at noon.”

What is the next step

Biden’s office said he and his family were examining treatment options with his doctors.

These articles include reports from the Associated Press.

