Reconnaissance of the PSI Managers Download the Jokowi diploma in X

Case of false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) still surveyed by the police. This time, police examined the executives of the Indonesian solidarity party (Psi) Dian Main Sandi.

Dian Sandi is the president of PSI NTB DPW. Dian reported to Criminal investigation April 24, 2025 for distribution of documents in the form of a diploma of someone without the owner's authorization.

Dian previously downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma through his X account on April 1, 2025. Dian was reported by a speaker from the University of North Sumatra (USU) with the YLH initials.

In the report submitted by YLH, Dian Sandi was considered to be agitation on social networks. Dian also made the police call by visiting the metropolitan police of Jakarta this afternoon.

Angry Jokowi becomes months

Dian took the floor concerning the action aimed at downloading the Jokowi diploma on the social media X. Dian said that his actions were to defend Jokowi because of the false accusation of diploma.

The seventh president Joko Widodo (in the middle) came out of the management of the management of criminal investigations of the regional police of the Jaya metro, Jakarta, Wednesday (30/04/2025). Jokowi came to the metropolitan police of Jakarta to report a false diploma that was accused.

“Today, I was called because of my conscience, I will open this truth. I have done research from the start, instead of putting a body for Mr. Jokowi but I am sad Mr. Jokowi is Digitukan,” he explained.

Dian Sandi said that the accusation of false diplomas had been extended for a long time since Jokowi was president of the Republic of Indonesia. He said that the download was made as proof of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

“I am angry because Jokowi is Digitukan. It was made in the month that followed, ah, we did not know what year it was,” said Dian.

Dian admitted that there was no direction of Ketum PSI Kaesang Pangarep or Jokowi of his actions. Dian said he had not agreed to see Jokowi insulted. “I have moved from the start, there was no management of PSI, there was no direction of Ketum Kaesang, in particular Mr. Jokowi. Friends can check, there is no order for me. I move in my personal name, it is on my own initiative,” he said. “As Mr. Jokowi insulted and all kinds, I will be their opponents at any time, after all, I will fight. For me, I want to mention that I am an opponent, especially for Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa, that people cannot be held,” he added. The seventh president Joko Widodo (center) in front of the management building of the management of criminal investigations of the regional police of the Jaya metro, Jakarta, Wednesday (30/04/2025). Between photos / Fauzan / NZ photo: Between the photos / fazan Diploma photos can come from friends Dian explained that he had been asked about the origin of the Jokowi diploma downloaded on April 1, 2025. Dian said that the photo of the Jokowi diploma was obtained from his colleague. “I was sent by my friends, digital documents. I had a copy of my hands several times,” he added. Nevertheless, Dian believes that the photo is true of the Jokowi diploma. He also claimed to have conducted research to analyze the authenticity of the diploma. “If the basis of belief why I say that it is authentic, I also transmitted it several times, that I said it was original because the photo was published by UGM as a source of the right diploma. 2022, it was published by UGM. Also discover the video: the lawyer reveals the reason why Jokowi has not shown the original diploma to the public