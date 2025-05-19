Turkey faces an Indian backlash on the links of Pakistan DW 15/05/2025

A several component boycott of Turkey motivated by public feeling in India and reinforced by social media campaigns has shown an economic and diplomatic impact.

Two weeks ago, fatal fights broke out between India and Pakistan after New Dehli struck what he described as a “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and the cashmere administered by Pakistan.

India launched strikes following a deadly attack against tourists in the city of Pahalgam in the cashmere administered in India, in which 26 Indian Hindu tourists were killed.

New Delhi said the Pakistan group, Lashkar-E-Taiba, an uninated terrorist organization, led the attack and blamed Islamabad for having supported it. The Pakistani government denied this allegation.

A rapid military escalation followed, the two countries sending missiles and drones aimed at military facilities in the other.

Turkey and Azerbaijan, two Muslim nations which are popular budgetary holiday destinations for Indians, have published statements supporting Islamabad in the conflict.

Tourism, trade and education have struck

Social media campaigns and public indignation have fueled boycott calls, with hashtags like #boycottturkey winning the field.

Tourism in Türkiye, which saw at least 274,000 Indian visitors last year, dropped with reservations down 60% and cancellations up 250%, according to travel agencies.

Popular travel platforms such as Merdemytrip, Makemytrip and IXIGO have suspended reservations, promotions order or issued opinions against non -essential trips.

The president of the Kerala Bharatiya Janata party, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told journalists that: “Each Indian who works hard who travels abroad as a tourist understands today that their hard -won rupee should not be spent for those who help enemies in our country.”

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India also revoked the security authorization of the Turkish aeronautical company Celebi, which provided ground services in the main Indian airports, for reasons related to “national security” with immediate effect. Celebi launched a judicial dispute of the decision.

While revoking the authorization of Celebi, the Minister of Aviation of India, Murlidhar Mohol, said on X that the government had received requests to prohibit Celebi.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the question and the appeal to protect national interests, we have taken note of these requests,” said Mohol.

Merchants also started to reject Turkish products ranging from apples and chocolate, coffee and jams. During a national trade conference in New Delhi organized by the Confederation of all India merchants, more than 125 main sales leaders agreed to boycott all trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In terms of education, the first Indian Mumbai Indian Institute of Technology has joined several other eminent educational establishments, such as the University of Jawaharlal Nehru and Jamia Millia, to cancel agreements with Turkish universities.

Erdogan's position arouses criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long recommended a “multilateral” solution to the cashmere dispute, which India has always opposed.

Erdogan visited Pakistan several times. His last trip took place in February, when he arrived with a delegation to stimulate trade and military ties with Islamabad.

Small Indian stores and large online retailers boycott Turkish products ranging from chocolates, coffee, jams and cosmetics to clothes Image: Liu Lei / Xinhua News Agency / Picture Alliance

In 2017, Erdogan had discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve efforts to economic cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

According to Muddassir Quamar, an associate professor at the Center for West Asian Studies, said that Turkey's position on Pakistan is not appreciated in India due to Ankara's perceived reluctance or not to see the problem with impartiality and neutrality.

“The wait in New Delhi is so that Ankara to see the situation not by the Pakistani prism, which is currently the case. Until there is a change in the Turkish position, the links are not likely to improve,” said Quamar.

Prasanta Kumar Pradhan, researcher and coordinator of the West Asia Center of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis, also said that the rapprochement between India and Turkey should take time.

Pradhan told DW that boycotts will have a “limited impact” and “are not important enough to seriously affect bilateral trade”.

“However, if the boycott persists over an extended period, this could potentially have a more negative impact on trade relations between the two countries.”

Uncertain future relationships

According to Indian government data. The main export items included mineral fuels and oils, electric machines, car and motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, textiles and cotton.

The goods imported from India worth 2.84 billion dollars of Turkey during the same period, including marble and other natural stones, apples and other fruits, gold and precious metals, mineral oils and petroleum products.

We still do not know how the boycotts will take place and what trajectory the links between the two countries will take in the coming weeks.

“For the moment, a high -level commitment with Turkey will soon be difficult. Consequently, tensions should persist in the foreseeable future,” said Pradhan.

Air India recently put pressure on Indian officials to interrupt the airline Airline Indigo Budget Rental link with Turkish Airlines, citing commercial impact as well as security problems triggered by Istanbul's support for Pakistan, reported the Reuters news agency.

Even before the recent spitting, India ended a naval manufacturer's advisory agreement of $ 2 billion (1.77 billion) with the Turkey Anadolu shipyard. The agreement concerned the construction of five ships for supporting the Fleet for the Indian Navy at the Hindustan shipyard in India, with the technological and engineering support of Anadolu.

“Officially, India has cited its policy aimed at increasing the local capacity of shipbuilding as the reason for termination, but it is greatly believed that India's discomfort with Turkey's close ties with Pakistan has played an important role,” DW Tara Kartha, former member of the Secretariat of the National Security Council of India, told DW Tara Kartha.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, a former ambassador to Türkiye, suggested that India must be intelligent and strategic, prioritizing its national interests and its global position.

“I think things will settle in time and the two parties will see the meaning at the end,” Bhattacharyya told DW.

Published by: Keith Walker