Politics
Ambani family in fire on the vast Indian fauna park
Four centuries ago, Emperor Moghol Jahangir filled his exotic animal gardens from the known world, including Mauritius Dodos and a Türkiye from the Americas.
However, Jahangirs Menagerie was a provincial zoo for executives compared to the luxury fauna sanctuary taking shape on the grounds of an old oil refinery in the Indian state of the northwest of Gujarat.
Dressing on 3,500 acres, the Ambani Business Dynastics Vantara complex would be the largest private collection of animals on the planet and was inaugurated last year by Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister and former chief minister of Gujarati.
However, he remains closed to the public and a series of investigations in Germany and Austria have raised questions about the way he came by some of the specimens.
Under the stewardship, Prince Annant Ambani, son of the richest man in the India, Mukesh Ambani, Vantara has gone from a refuge for elephants to an area housing more than 10,000 animals of 330 species. It has its own veterinary hydrotherapy pools and an Ayurvedic Massage installation Pachyderm.
Its inhabitants include cheetahs, grizzly ones and brown bears, a Komodo dragon, 142 anti-managers, more than 160 tigers, 200 elephants, 850 marsh crocodiles and 1,200 iguanas, all around the world for medical treatment and rehabilitation, without transaction.
Annant Ambani, left, with his parents Mukesh and Nita the day of her wedding in Mumbai last year. The festivities would have cost $ 1 billion
Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
However, the SDDEUTSCHE ZEITUng newspaper in Germany and the points of sale of partners in Venezuela and Austria suggested that this was only part of the story. Their analysis of Indian import files concluded that Vantara had acquired 39,000 animals about twice as much as the London Zoo. Among them would be protected species whose trade is strongly restricted by international conventions.
Several German environmentalists have said that they were concerned about the ability of the centers to provide appropriate care for such astronomical creatures. They also said that some of the main countries of origin, such as Venezuela, the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were hot spots for the illegal wildlife traffic.
Vantara rejected the report by Sddeutsche Zeitung, who allegedly allegedly allegedly, many animals may have been caught in the wild and sold by fauna traders, like foundation, misleading and an intentional smear.
He said: to suggest that our work favors [the] The illegal fauna trade is a false gross statement. We collaborate with the authorities to combat illegal traffic and provide a legitimate ethical sanctuary for rescued animals, any attempt to bind us to such activities is not only incorrect but also legally untenable.
Another path leads to a small town in the Austrian Alps. The survey revealed that during the 15 months preceding January, the Forchtenstein Reptile zoo, which has approximately 300 specimens, had provided Vantara 1,800 animals, including two alligators of the Mississippi Albino, two Egyptian cobras, five interior taipans Les Mondes, the smallest and 27 giant anacondas.
The center has a Komodo dragon among its 10,000 animals
Alamy
Vantara, the Ambani family and the Forchtenstein zoo did not respond to requests for comments. There is no suggestion that they have violated laws. However, the experts raised the eyebrows at the operation's scale and an alleged lack of transparency.
This is the influence of Ambani families in India that local environmentalists are often reluctant to openly criticize Vantara. One said that even if Vantara had access to a number of social media influencers, few independent fauna experts had been authorized to visit the site. The problem is that we have no transparency on this subject, said the source. It's very silent and no one in India wants to play with the family.
Vantara has constantly argued that it provides impeccable care standards for all its animals and that they are sent to the complex for free veterinary treatment. We do not treat animals as basic products and do not engage in the commercial trade of animals, said a representative at Himal Southasian, a magazine based in Sri Lanka last year.
A Vantara spokesperson told Sddeutsche Zeitung that animals had arrived under a legitimate system designed for transfers between zoos and no penny had been paid for them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/world/asia/article/india-ambani-family-zoo-9cb2x75cw
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Laredo warns of rising cough cases with elevated pertussis
- Comment: China seeks to remind the world of its rules, with a new white national security paper
- President Trump calls the foam of the Biden administration in the Memorial Day message
- Turkey and Pakistan are looking for closer links in trade, energy, security
- The end of season 2 of season 2, explained: a pseudo-twist
- Man arrested after car in pedestrians plays during Victory Parade of Liverpool Football Clubs
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb Judgment 3 week: What to expect
- The 1.6 earthquake was reported in NH
- Trump's attack “USA hates judges” in all Memorial Day Message Caps
- Russia grabs the Badenochs claim that Ukraine is fighting a war by proxy on behalf of Western Europe
- Cornilleau Sport Indoor Table Tennis Tables
- The most dangerous weapon in South Asia is not nuclear | India-Pakistan tensions