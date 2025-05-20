Four centuries ago, Emperor Moghol Jahangir filled his exotic animal gardens from the known world, including Mauritius Dodos and a Türkiye from the Americas.

However, Jahangirs Menagerie was a provincial zoo for executives compared to the luxury fauna sanctuary taking shape on the grounds of an old oil refinery in the Indian state of the northwest of Gujarat.

Dressing on 3,500 acres, the Ambani Business Dynastics Vantara complex would be the largest private collection of animals on the planet and was inaugurated last year by Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister and former chief minister of Gujarati.

However, he remains closed to the public and a series of investigations in Germany and Austria have raised questions about the way he came by some of the specimens.

Under the stewardship, Prince Annant Ambani, son of the richest man in the India, Mukesh Ambani, Vantara has gone from a refuge for elephants to an area housing more than 10,000 animals of 330 species. It has its own veterinary hydrotherapy pools and an Ayurvedic Massage installation Pachyderm.

Its inhabitants include cheetahs, grizzly ones and brown bears, a Komodo dragon, 142 anti-managers, more than 160 tigers, 200 elephants, 850 marsh crocodiles and 1,200 iguanas, all around the world for medical treatment and rehabilitation, without transaction.

Annant Ambani, left, with his parents Mukesh and Nita the day of her wedding in Mumbai last year. The festivities would have cost $ 1 billion Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters

However, the SDDEUTSCHE ZEITUng newspaper in Germany and the points of sale of partners in Venezuela and Austria suggested that this was only part of the story. Their analysis of Indian import files concluded that Vantara had acquired 39,000 animals about twice as much as the London Zoo. Among them would be protected species whose trade is strongly restricted by international conventions.

Several German environmentalists have said that they were concerned about the ability of the centers to provide appropriate care for such astronomical creatures. They also said that some of the main countries of origin, such as Venezuela, the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were hot spots for the illegal wildlife traffic.

Vantara rejected the report by Sddeutsche Zeitung, who allegedly allegedly allegedly, many animals may have been caught in the wild and sold by fauna traders, like foundation, misleading and an intentional smear.

He said: to suggest that our work favors [the] The illegal fauna trade is a false gross statement. We collaborate with the authorities to combat illegal traffic and provide a legitimate ethical sanctuary for rescued animals, any attempt to bind us to such activities is not only incorrect but also legally untenable.

Another path leads to a small town in the Austrian Alps. The survey revealed that during the 15 months preceding January, the Forchtenstein Reptile zoo, which has approximately 300 specimens, had provided Vantara 1,800 animals, including two alligators of the Mississippi Albino, two Egyptian cobras, five interior taipans Les Mondes, the smallest and 27 giant anacondas.

The center has a Komodo dragon among its 10,000 animals Alamy

Vantara, the Ambani family and the Forchtenstein zoo did not respond to requests for comments. There is no suggestion that they have violated laws. However, the experts raised the eyebrows at the operation's scale and an alleged lack of transparency.

This is the influence of Ambani families in India that local environmentalists are often reluctant to openly criticize Vantara. One said that even if Vantara had access to a number of social media influencers, few independent fauna experts had been authorized to visit the site. The problem is that we have no transparency on this subject, said the source. It's very silent and no one in India wants to play with the family.

Vantara has constantly argued that it provides impeccable care standards for all its animals and that they are sent to the complex for free veterinary treatment. We do not treat animals as basic products and do not engage in the commercial trade of animals, said a representative at Himal Southasian, a magazine based in Sri Lanka last year.

A Vantara spokesperson told Sddeutsche Zeitung that animals had arrived under a legitimate system designed for transfers between zoos and no penny had been paid for them.