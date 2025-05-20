Trump's Grand and Beautiful “Bill` `Grand and Beautiful” leaves the committee, but the conservatives require more changes





The Republicans of Washington Chamber (AP) narrowly advanced the major tax reductions from President Donald Trump of a key committee during a rare Sunday evening vote, but barely, because the conservatives demand faster cuts to Medicaid and Green Energy Programs before providing their full support.

Watch: What about the first Gops Big project, Beautiful Bill Cutting Taxes and Expenditure

President Mike Johnson met the Republican legislators shortly before the meeting and recognized the journalists that there are still details to “iron”. He said that some changes have been made, but have refused to provide details.

All of this sets up a difficult week to come so that the GOP Leadership rushes towards a deadline for Memorial Day, a week, to spend the parcel of the house. The Budget Committee, which barely has managed to advance the package when four conservative republicans opposed, were able to do so on Sunday during a vote of 17-16, with the four depots voting “present” to allow it to move forward, while the talks continue.

“The bill has not yet been found,” said representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, a chief of the House Freedom Caucus, in an article on social networks immediately after the end of the evening. “We can and must do better before passing the final product.”

The way to go for Johnson is not clear because he tries to maintain his vast majority of houses to spend the president's main interior priority to extend tax lounges while pumping money for border safety and deportations while reducing expenses.

The Republicans criticizing the measure argued that the new expenditure of the bill and the tax reductions are responsible at the front in the bill, while the measures aimed at compensating for the cost are loaded. In particular, they seek to accelerate the new work requirements that Republicans wish to adopt for valid participants in Medicaid.

Johnson said he wanted to impose work requirements “as soon as possible”, but recognized that he could take states of more time to change their systems. These requirements would not start before 2029 as part of the current invoice.

“There will be more details to grow back and several others to take care of,” said Johnson, R-La, outside the courtroom.

“But I look forward to very thoughtful discussions, very productive discussions in the coming days, and I am absolutely convinced that we will get it in the final form and pass it.”

More discussions are ahead, but Johnson is trying to put the bill on the floor of the room before the end of the week.

The Democrats have criticized the cuts that the Republicans offer in Medicaid and food coupons to compensate for the costs of tax alternatives.

“This expenditure bill is terrible, and I think that the American people know it,” said representative Jim Clyburn, DS.C. said on Sunday. “There is nothing wrong that the government brings us in balance. But there is a problem when this balance arrives at the back of working men and women. And that's what's going on here. “

The first time the Republicans have tried to advance the bill of the Budget Committee of the Chamber last week, the Hawks of the deficit joined the Democratic legislators to vote against the declaration of the measure in the full chamber.

These same four Republicans Roy and the Ralph Norman representatives of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and the representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia expressed their “present” votes on Sunday.

Norman underlined a recent demotion of the nation's credit rating by making its arguments for stronger reductions.

“We have much more work to do,” said Norman. “We are delighted with what we have done. We want to advance the bill. “

Basically, the sprawling legislative package definitively extends the existing income tax reductions that were approved during Trump's first mandate in 2017 and added temporary new ones to which the president campaigned in 2024, including no tax on tips, overtime and car payments. The measure also offers significant expenditure increases for border security and defense.

The Committee for a responsible federal budget, a non -partisan tax surveillance group, believes that the House bill is coming to add about 3.3 billions of dollars to debt during the next decade.

Johnson should not only respond to the concerns of farics deficit in his party. It also faces the pressure from centrists who will suspect the changes proposed in Medicaid, food aid programs and the return of clean energy tax credits. New York Republican legislators and elsewhere also require a much larger and local tax deduction.

In the current state of things, the bill proposes to triple what is currently a ceiling of $ 10,000 on the state and the local tax deduction, which increases it to $ 30,000 for joint declarants with income up to $ 400,000 per year.

Representative Nick Lalota, one of the New York legislators who led the effort to raise the ceiling, said he proposed a deduction of $ 62,000 for unique statements and $ 124,000 for joint declarants.

Representative Jodey Arrington, Chairman of the Chamber’s Budget Committee, said the bill remained in negotiations.

“The deliberations are continuing right now,” said Arrington. “They will continue in the week, and I suspect that the moment we put this big and beautiful bill on the house of the house.”

If the bill adopts the Chamber this week, it would then move to the Senate, where republican legislators also envisage changes which could make final adoption in the House more difficult.

