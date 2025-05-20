China urges officials to reduce alcohol, ..





In the light of the economic challenges and increasing debt charges on local governments, the administration of the Chinese president Xi Jinping issued strict guidelines urging government representatives through the country to reduce unnecessary spending and maintaining financial discipline. Directives emphasize the need to curb extravagance in areas such as travel, banquets, luxury of offices, cigarettes and alcohol. The official Chinas news agency, Xinhua, reported that the government, as well as the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, had published these guidelines by keeping the country's financial situation in view and increasing pressure on the national treasury. The instructions clearly call on civil servants to refrain from indulgence and embrace frugality. The campaign is promoted under the slogan, “waste is shameful, savings are glorious.” President Xi Jinping has always urged officials to avoid corruption and ostentatious exhibitions. The new austerity measures have acquired an additional emergency due to the drop in land sales income and the increasingly serious debt crisis faced by local governments. At the end of 2023, the central authorities had issued similar instructions encouraging frugal governance. The last austerity directive also had a visible impact on the stock markets. On Monday, consumer's basic actions on the CSI 300 index dropped 1.7%. The actions of the main manufacturer of Kweichow Moutai Co. dropped by 2.4%, marking their highest drop in six weeks, according to a Bloomberg report. In response to the challenges of local government debt, Chinas leadership launched one of its most complete programs last year in recent times. The initiative aims to reduce the default risks while continuing to support economic growth by strengthening local governments. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of this year, the Chinese economy increased by 5.4%, exceeding expectations. The authorities expressed their confidence in achieving the annual growth objective of approximately 5%. However, economists have warned that the prices imposed by the United States could hinder this progress. In anticipation of these harmful effects, the Chinese government earlier this month announced recovery measures, including interest rate reductions and significant liquidity support. These monetary policy actions occurred shortly after the main negotiations in Geneva led to a confirmed China-US trade agreement. Observers consider this to be an important step towards the softening of longtime tensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/101231/china-urges-officials-to-cut-back-on-alcohol-smoking-heres-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos