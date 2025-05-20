Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

The Minister of Defense of Chinas should not attend the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore next week, in what would be an unusual absence after years of attendance in Reunion.

China told Singapore that Admiral Dong Jun would not attend the annual forum managed by Iiss, ​​a reflection group, according to five people familiar with the issue.

The Iiss Shangri-La dialogue is the first rally of its kind in Asia and has become the main forum for us and the Chinese defense ministers to meet, especially since none of the parties has sent its senior defense officials to the other country for more than a decade.

People familiar with the case said that it was not clear why Dong would not participate. French President Emmanuel Macron will address the event on May 30.

One person warned that he was still possible that Beijing could change his mind, but said it was very unlikely two weeks before the forum.

In recent years, the Chinese delegation for Shangri-La dialogue has undergone strong pressure, with us and other Indo-Pacific officials criticizing the increasingly assertive activity of the Liberation Army of the Peoples around Taiwan and other parts of the Southern China Sea.

Shangri-La dialogue is always uncomfortable for the APL, because almost everyone there are affirmative and coercive behaviors of Chinas in one way or another, said Ely Ratner, who was the senior Pentagon for Indo-Pacific Affairs during the Biden administration.

No matter how much Beijing is trying to distract from this, most of the region's defense leaders are clear about their greatest threat, said Ratner, who is now director of the reflection group on the initiative of the marathon.

An American official said that the Pentagon had not been informed that Dong would not participate. The US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is expected to speak during the event. The Chinese Embassy in the United States has not responded to a request for comments.

The possible absence of the Dongs comes as President Xi Jinping continued to serve the high -level officers of the central military commission of six members who directs the APL.

The Financial Times reported last month that XI had withdrawn General HE WEIDONG, the number two PLU general, six months after suspending Admiral Miao Hua, another CMC member.

The FT reported last year that Dong had also been investigated, but he remained in the role. Two people familiar with his case said Dong had undergone an initial investigation but seemed to have been erased.

A decision not to send Dong to Singapore comes when Beijing tries to take advantage of President Donald Trumps Global Trade War by arguing that China is a more reliable partner for Indo-Pacific countries. Beijing has carried out a campaign on social networks describing China as the defender of those who are confronted with intimidation by the United States.

Zack Cooper, a security expert in Asia of the American Enterprise Institute, said that before the trade war of the American presidents, China used the forum in Singapore to stand for represented as a more reliable partner for the Nations of Southeast Asia.

With swirling questions if HegSeth would attend, the American disengagement potential could have become the dominant story at this year's meeting. But now Hegseth attended and Dong is not, said Cooper. China seems to have missed an opportunity here to describe itself as the great power most reliable and engaged in the region.

The PLA should send a delegation to the forum led by a lower level defense manager.