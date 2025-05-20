



President Trump takes questions from journalists during an event at the Oval Office on May 19, 2025. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump suggested without evidence on Monday that former President Joe Biden had delayed the sharing of his diagnosis of prostate cancer, saying that it was part of a Biden White House model covering the decline of the former president.

Trump, who was initially graceful after Biden, announced for the first time that his diagnosis quickly pivoted suggestions on Monday that the former president was less than what was to come on his health.

“I am surprised that the public was not informed a long time ago because to arrive in stage 9, it is long,” said Trump, when a journalist asked for comments on the diagnosis during an unrelated to the White House event.

Trump seemed to confuse Gleason's scoring a measure of how aggressive cancer cells seem to be with the Biden cancer stage. Biden's Gleason score was 9, which indicates that it is aggressive. He has stadium cancer 4, the most serious of the four stages. (There is no stadium cancer 9.)

Trump also said he thought that prostate cancer screening was “standard” in physical exams. The working group on American preventive services does not recommend that men over the age of 70 obtain screening for the routine prostate antigen (PSA) because potential damage prevails over the advantages. The working group recommends that men aged 55 to 69 discuss the PSA screening with their doctors.

“I think if you take a look, it was the same doctor who said Joe was good,” said Trump. “And it turned out to be a sad situation.” He insinuated that Biden officials had actually directed the office using the autopen to sign documents a parasitic theory on the far right.

Biden’s personal office did not immediately comment on Trump's statements.

The disclosure of medical information is up to the White House

Presidents are not forced to reveal their medical records and there is a long history of presidents hiding their medical problems. The disclosure of the physics are left to the White House.

Trump, who has been less than what is to come on his health information in recent years, has noted that he had been thrown for prostate cancer during his recent physical. He also pointed out that he had received a cognitive test, that Biden did not have.

Biden's last presidential physique took place in February 2024. At the time, the White House said that the examination was based on the expertise of 20 doctors, but did not imply a cognitive examination, something that his press secretary was not necessary given his daily performance of rigorous work.

There had been concerns about the age of Biden raised in a special advice report which described him as a “sympathetic and well -intentioned elderly man with a bad memory”. When Biden froze during a presidential debate with Trump in June, his doctor published a letter with more details on visits with a neurologist.

This debate prompted Democratic leaders to push Biden to abandon the race. After Vice-President Kamala Harris lost the elections against Trump, many blamed Biden of insisted that he could appear for a second term.

The problems are part of a new book on the decline of Biden and the efforts made by its staff to hide it from voters.

Trump told journalists on Monday that the lack of public information on Biden's health had been “dangerous for our country” and underlined the Russian war in Ukraine as an example. Trump frequently blamed this war in Biden, even if it was launched by Russia.

“I feel very bad about it, and I think people should try to discover what happened,” said Trump, suggesting that “someone does not say the facts”.

