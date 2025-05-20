How China has benefited from Indian-Pakistani hostilities

Anbarasan Ethirajan Regional publisher of South Asia

X / Shehbaz Sharif Chinese war planes, used by Pakistan, made their beginnings in combat during recent hostilities

The four-day conflict between the rivals of India and Pakistan this month ended with a cease-fire and both claimed victory, but it now seems that the Chinese defense industry could also be an improbable winner. The last escape began on May 7 when India launched attacks against what it called “a terrorist infrastructure” inside Pakistan in response to the brutal murder of 26 people, mainly tourists by activists in Pahalgam on April 22. Many of them were killed in the picturesque valley of cashmere administered by the Indians before their wives and their family members. Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting militant groups involved in carnage, an accusation of Pakistan denied. After India's response – which he called Operation Sindoor – in the militant attack, the military maneuvers of the Tit -For -Tat on both sides followed, involving drones, missiles and fighter planes.

India would have used its French and Russian jets, while Pakistan deployed its J-10 and J-17 plane, which co-produced Islamabad with Beijing. The two parties say that their jets did not cross the border and that they pulled missiles one from each other. Islamabad claims that his fighter plane killed at least six Indian planes, including the newly acquired burst of French manufacturing. Delhi did not respond to these statements. “The losses are part of the fight,” said Marshal Ak Ak Bharti of the Indian Air Force (IAF) last week when a journalist questioned these claims. Air marshal Bharti refused to comment on the specific claim of Pakistan to have Indian jets. “We have reached the objectives we have selected, and all of our pilots are back home,” he added. India said that it had killed at least “100 terrorists” while targeting the headquarters of the prohibited militant outfits of Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed based in Pakistan. A final report of what really happened in the air battle remains to be emerged. Some media reported The plane crashed into the state of punjab and the cashmere administered by the Indians at the same time, but the Indian government did not respond to reports.

Getty images Pakistan claims to have shot down one of Rafal hunting jets from India

A Reuters report quoting US officials said Pakistan may have used the J-10 Chinese manufacturing plane to launch air-to-air missiles against Indian fighter planes. Pakistan claiming victory after being considerably based on Chinese weapons systems in an active fighting situation is considered by some experts as a boost for the Beijing defense industry, but some are also disagreeing with the complaint. Some of the experts called for this a “deep moment” for the Chinese weapons industry, referring to January this year when the Chinese AI start-up has shaken American giants with its profitable technology. “The air fight has been a great advertisement for the Chinese weapons industry. So far, China has not had the opportunity to test its platforms in a fighting situation,” the BBC Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel of the People of the Chinese people, told the BBC Zhou Bo. Beijing -based analyst said the outcome of the air duel showed that “China has systems that are no longer”. The actions of Chinese Avic Chengdu Aircraft Company, which manufactures fighter planes like the J-10, increased by 40% last week after the reported performance of the fighter plane in the India-Pakistan conflict. However, other experts believe that it is too early to declare the superiority of Chinese weapons systems. Professor Walter Ladwig of King's College in London said that he was not yet determined if Chinese planes had in fact exceeded the planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF), in particular the Rafale. “In a standard military doctrine, you would remove the enemy's air defenses and obtain air superiority before hitting the ground objectives. Instead, it seems that the mission of the IAF is clearly not to cause Pakistani military reprisals,” he said. Mr. Ladwig thought that the Indian pilots had received instructions to fly despite the fact that the whole Pakistani air defense was on alert and that their jets were already in the sky. The IAF has not given details on the mission or its air operating strategy. Beijing also made no comments on the reports on the D-10 in the process of deleting Indian fighter planes, including the Rafale. But not confirmed reports on the J-10 dropping a Western weapon system have sparked jubilation and triumphalism on Chinese social networks. Carlotta Rinaudo, a researcher in China at the International Security Study in Verona, said that Chinese social media had been flooded with nationalist messages even if it is difficult to conclude a conclusion with the information available. “For the moment, perception counts much more than reality. If we see it in this way, the main winner is really China,” she said. For China, Pakistan is a strategic and economic ally. It invests more than $ 50 billion (37 billion) to build infrastructure in Pakistan as part of its Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor. Thus, a weak Pakistan is not in the interest of China.

AFP The Air Force of Pakistan uses J-10C fighter planes made in China

China has made a critical difference in the last Indian-Pakistani conflict, explains Imtiaz Gul, a Pakistani security analyst. “It took Indian planners by pure surprise. They probably did not imagine the depth of cooperation in modern war between Pakistan and China,” he said. Experts say that the performance of Chinese jets in a real combat situation has been strongly analyzed in Western capitals, as this will have an impact in cascade on world arms trade. The United States is the largest exporter of weapons in the world, while China is the fourth. China sells weapons mainly to developing countries such as Myanmar and Pakistan. Previously, Chinese weapons systems have been criticized for their poor quality and their technical problems. The reports indicated the Burmese military anchored Several of his JF-17 JF-17 fighter planes joined by China and Pakistan in 2022 due to technical malfunctions. THE The Nigerian army has reported several technical problems With F-7 fighter planes made by Chinese. Another point to note is that it was not the first time that India has lost an airplane against Pakistan. In 2019, during a brief air battle Between the two parts following similar Indian air strikes on alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan, a Russian manufacturing MIG-21 jet was shot down inside Pakistani territory and the pilot was captured. He was released a few days later. India, however, said that the pilot had ejected after managing Pakistani fighter planes, including an F-16 made by the United States. Pakistan denied the complaint. Despite reports on the drop in Indian jets last week, experts like Mr. Ladwig argue that India was able to achieve a “wide range of objectives” inside Pakistan early May 10 and this fact went largely unnoticed by international media. The Indian army said in a coordinated attack, it launched missiles on 11 Pakistani air bases across the country, including Nur Khan's strategic air base outside Rawalpindi, not far from the Pakistani military seat. It is a sensitive target that took Islamabad by surprise. One of the most distant targets was in Bholari, 140 km (86 miles) from the southern city of Karachi. Mr. Ladwig says that this time, the IAF worked with standard procedures – first attacking the Pakistani and radar air defense systems, then focusing on soil targets. The Indian jets used a range of missiles, ammunition and strolling drones despite the Pakistani in the work of the HQ 9 air defense system supplied by Chinese. “It seems that the attacks are relatively precise and targeted. The craters were in the middle of the tracks, exactly the ideal place. If it was a longer conflict, how long would the Pakistani Air Force take to put these installations again, I cannot say,” said Ladwig. Nevertheless, he said, refusing to go into the details of the mission briefing, the “Control Lost Control of the Narrative Thread” of India.

Reuters Pahalgam attack site where 26 civilians were slaughtered by activists