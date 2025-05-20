The Congress accuses the politicization operation of the BJP Sindoor after AD appeared on the IRCTC Railway E-Ticket





A political storm broke out on Indian railway tickets featuring “the Sindoor operation” and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the congress accusing the government led by the BJP for the use of the military operation for political gains before the elections of the Bihar Assembly. Piyush Babele, media advisor to the senior congress manager and former minister-in-chief of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, shared a photo of an IRCTC electronic ticket on the social media platform X. “This is an example of how the Modi government is obsessed with advertising. They use” the Sindoor operation “as advertising on railway tickets. They even sell the valor of the military as a product. It is not patriotism, it is negotiating,” wrote Babele. The ticket, reserved for the Bhopal-Jhansi road on May 17 in the third AC coach of the Sampark Kranti Express, displays an image of PM Modi alongside a legend highlighting “the Sindoor operation”. Babele has also allegedly allegedly alleged India successfully executed Operation Sindoor against PakistanThe BJP tried to use the achievements of the military for an electoral advantage. “While India has traditionally refrained from politicizing the armed forces, the leaders of the BJP first made irresponsible statements, and now Thisrailway tickets have transformed into promotional equipment featuring the photo and Modi's declaration,” he said. “This is a blatant use of soldiers for a political benefit during the next Bihar elections. Such practices must be immediately prohibited. “ The deputy for the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP), Kunwar Danish Ali, also visited social networks to criticize advertising. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers war and martyrdom as opportunities. Although innocent civilians bleed and brave the soldiers were risking everything to counter Pakistan, a new poster was launched. No names or faces of the image and promotion of Modi, martyrs, isn't that the height of self-observation? ” He wrote on X. Indian railways respond to controversy The head of the Dilip Kumar railway council published a declaration following the controversy. “We are proud of our armed forces for having managed to carry out the Sindoor operation. The whole country celebrates their bravery. Asked about the objection of the Congress Party, Kumar said: “The success of Operation Sindoor is a question of immense national pride. We believe that this story should reach every corner of India, and to this end, we put a campaign. ” Posted by: Harshita Das Posted on: May 19, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/congress-accuses-bjp-politicising-operation-sindoor-irctc-ticket-2726759-2025-05-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos