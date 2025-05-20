



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, signed the care law on Monday, a measure that imposes sanctions for online sexual exploitation that First Lady Melania Trump helped to pass the congress, and he also signed it, despite what looked like a slight objection on his part.

Cmon, sign him anyway, the president told his wife. She deserves to sign it, he said.

After adding his signature, the president held the document to show their two names to the public during the Garden Rose Garden ceremony. Melania prevails over the signature is simply symbolic because the first ladies are not elected and play no role in the promulgation of legislation.

In March, Melania Trump used her first public appearance since his resumption of the role of First Lady to go to Capitol Hill to put pressure on the members of the Chamber to adopt the bill after its approval by the Senate.

During a signature ceremony, she described the new national victory law which will help protect children from online exploitation, including by using artificial intelligence to make false images.

AI and social media are digital candies for the next generation, sweet addictive and designed to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children, she said. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be armed, shape beliefs and, unfortunately, affect emotions and even be fatal.

The president said that the proliferation of images made using AI means that countless women have been harassed with deep buttocks and other explicit images distributed against their will. He said what's going on is so horribly bad.

Today, made him completely illegal, said Trump.

The bill makes it a federal crime to publish or knowingly threaten intimate images without the consent of people, including Deep Created Fakes. Website and social media companies will have to withdraw this equipment within 48 hours of the request of a victim. The platforms must also take measures to delete double content.

Many states have already prohibited the dissemination of depths of sexually explicit depth or revenge porn, but the decrease law is a rare example of federal regulators imposing on Internet societies.

The bill, presented by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, d-minn., Received bipartisan support crushing at the congress, passing the room in April by a 409-2 vote and eliminating the Senate by unanimous consent.

But the measure is not without criticism. Defenders of freedom of expression and digital rights groups claim that the bill is too wide and could lead to the censorship of legitimate images, including legal pornography and LGBTQ content. Others say that this could allow the government to monitor private communications and undermine the regular procedure.

The First Lady appeared in a round table by Capitol Hill with legislators and young women who had explicit images of them posted online, saying that he was tearing to see what adolescents and especially girls are going through after that happens to them. She also included a victim among her guests for the presidents to a joint session of the congress the day after this meeting.

After the House adopted the bill, Melania Trump said that bipartite vote was a powerful declaration that we are united to protect the dignity, private life and security of our children.

His advocacy for the bill represents a continuation of the best Best campaign in the first quarter of the presidents, focusing on children's well-being, the use of social media and the abuse of opioids.

In his speech at the Congress in March, the president said that he was eager to sign the bill.

And I will also use this bill, if you don't mind, he said, adding, that there is no one treated worse than me online. Person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-melania-intimate-imagery-bill-sign-c7416b4935f8ccac9fd2909e494da9f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos