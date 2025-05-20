



Islamabad: The newly built Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan exchanger developed faults, which were however set by the capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday. Sources said there was a ripple on the surface of the roads in the interchange and a loop, which were highlighted by the project consultant. Subsequently, the CDAS entrepreneur on Sunday evening and Monday rehabilitated work with a new asphalt. There was a problem on ramp 1 and ramp 3 of the exchanger underlined by the consultant recently. The consultant after highlighting the undulation led a new asphalt on specific fixes to improve the quality of driving; Consequently, asphalt work has been carried out, said an ADC officer. He said that in accordance with the contract agreement, a year after the opening of any project is the period of responsibility for defects, during which the entrepreneur is responsible for fixing any fault that could develop. After highlighting the ripple by the consultant, a new asphalt on specific fixes laid, explains the ADC manager Meanwhile, the alleged defects of the interchange / overview remained under discussion on Monday on social networks with Internet users alleging that during the previous night rain, the interchange had developed defects which were fixed on an urgent basis. The overflying and underground passage project worth 4.1 billion rupees was completed by the ADC in a recently record period. However, a clear loop in the underground passage and a clear left turn on the overflight had raised interrogation points on the design of the project. A three -lane road suddenly becomes a two -way road after entering the underground passage while the third is used for the loop for an outing to 9th avenue. The loop itself seems problematic due to its dog's legs and a concrete wall just after. Likewise, on the overflight, there is a straight loop on the fast lane. The design is different from other projects similar to Islamabad in which an additional path is always built for a loop. After opening the project, the CDA has colored the third lane red which is used for the loop to raise awareness among motorists. Several panels and speed limits have also been installed. The red color has started to disappear now. On the other hand, CDA defended the design of the project indicating that there was no fault. If there was a fault in the design, now, a large number of accidents were made, but nothing that happened, said an ADC official. Meanwhile, in a press release on Monday, the ADC clarified recent social media reports concerning the state of the Tayyip Erdogan F-8 interchange and said it [repair work/asphalt] is a routine maintenance activity and planned in the context of quality insurance protocols to guarantee long -term sustainability and safety projects. Maintenance measures reflect our proactive approach, the press release said. Asphalt work was launched before the start of Sunday rain. So that has nothing to do with the rain. We planned it for Sunday for less traffic loading on the roads, he added. Posted in Dawn, May 20, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1912098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos