Trump-Putin's call sets up a exchange for Ukrainian peace talks





Last year, Donald Trump promised that he would end the Ukraine war in “24 hours”.

Last week, he said it would not be resolved until he and Russian president Vladimir Putin could “come together” and chop him in person.

On Monday, the ground has changed again.

After a two-hour telephone call with Putin, he said that the conditions for a peace agreement could only be negotiated between Russia and Ukraine and perhaps with the help of the Pope.

However, the American president has not lost his feeling of optimism as to the prospect of peace, displaying on social networks that fighters “would immediately begin” negotiations for a cease-fire and the end of the war.

This feeling was a little in contradiction with the Russian sight. Putin only said that her country was ready to work with Ukraine to develop a “memorandum on a possible future peace agreement”.

Discussions on memorandums and a “possible future” of peace hardly seems the kind of solid ground on which sustainable transactions can be quickly built.

Putin has again stressed that any resolution should tackle the “deep causes” of war that Russia has claimed in the past as Ukraine's desire for more close ties to Europe.

On Truth Social after the call, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine “will immediately start negotiations” to a cease-fire, adding that “the conditions for this will be negotiated between the two parties”.

But it is possible that Trump's last vision on the war in Ukraine is a sign that the United States ultimately abandons the negotiating table.

Later Monday, Trump said that he would not move away from negotiation talks between the two countries, but admitted that he had a “red line in his head”.

“Great Egos involved, but I think something will happen,” he said. “And if this is not the case, I will go back and they will have to continue.”

Such a decision, however, comes with its own set of questions and risks.

If the United States wins their hands of war, as also threatened by vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, does that mean that the United States would also end any military support and intelligence in Ukraine?

And if that is the case, then it can be a development that Russia, with its greatest resources compared to a Ukraine cut off from American support, will welcome.

This perspective is enough for the Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky to be concerned.

“It is crucial to all of us that the United States does not distance themselves from talks and the pursuit of peace,” he said on Monday after Trump-Putin's call.

Trump expressed his frustration with regard to Putin and Zelensky as efforts to resolve the three -year conflict.

He accused the Ukrainian leader of “playing with the Second World War” at an explosive meeting in February at the Oval Office and, in April, said that he was “very angry” and “upset” in Putin after the talks continued to stall.

By putting aside the rhetoric on Monday, it seems that Ukraine and Russia should continue a kind of talks and speak in any form whatsoever is progress after almost three years of war. To determine even if the Russian team will be more than the low level delegation that went to Istanbul to meet the Ukrainians last Friday.

Trump is the promise of a reduction in sanctions against Russia and new trade and economic investment agreements as a light that will allow Putin a peace agreement. He still mentioned it in his post-abpel comments. On the other hand, the negative consequences have not been discussed, such as new sanctions against Russian banks and energy exports.

The American president last month warned that he would not tolerate Putin “tapping me” and said that Russia should not target civil zones. But yesterday, Russia launched its greatest strike of war drones against Ukrainian cities, and Monday's call between the two world leaders clearly indicates that any ceasefire or peace agreement still seems well on the horizon.

