China developing the port of Haifa, endangering Israeli and American security | Notice

“Israel must interrupt this expansion, reassess the arrangement of Haifa and again align with the values ​​and interests which he claims to share with the United States,” said Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, former member of the Knesset, the Parliament of Israel, wrote in a recent element. “Nothing less is a betrayal of our common security – and the American confidence on which we count.”

In March, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave permission to the International Shanghai International Port group (SIPG) of China to double the capacity of its bay port in Haifa. The controversial decision strengthens China in one of Israel's most strategic locations and reflects the continuous ambivalence of countries towards the Chinese Communist Party.

Israeli security professionals in 2015 were alarmed when Israel Ports Co., without an adequate interinstitutions exam, selected SIPG to execute the Haifa port for 25 years.

A fast Israeli naval patrol boat sails in the port of Haifa in northern Israel on October 30, 2024.

A fast Israeli naval patrol boat sails in the port of Haifa in northern Israel on October 30, 2024.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images



The threat was obvious. The port of Haifa Bay is close to Haifa airport and is only 1.8 kilometers from the main base of the Israeli navy. Haifa, in the northern part of the country, has the largest port in the Jewish state.

“Israel's sea ports are essential strategic infrastructure,” said Shaul Chorev, a retired counter-ad retreat from the Policy and Maritime Policy Institute based in Haifa, said Nowsweek. The port of Haifa Bay, he said, “is considered to be among the most important strategic assets in the country”.

“To exploit the installation, Shanghai International Port Group will have to connect to all internet systems in the port and the Ministry of Transport, exposing them to manipulation, data exploration and cyber war in the service of the Chinese government's interests”, ” indicates the September 2019 report by the consortium of the Institute of the University of Haif-Hudson in the eastern Mediterranean, co-chaired by the Counter-Admiral Chorev. “Given the military links and intelligence between China, Russia and Iran, Haifa's port arrangements create the risk that China can, in certain circumstances, obtain sensitive information from the Israeli navy, market navigation and maritime infrastructure and provide it to Iran.”

Iran will therefore now have a broad listening position in Haifa. SIPG can monitor what enters this port, in particular general freight. At the time of war, the Chinese company could deactivate cranes at the port or even engage in acts of sabotage, damage or deactivate ships.

Why would the government of Netanyahu authorize the expansion of the port of Haifa? For too long, there has been a failure in the world but especially in the United States, to recognize the danger posed by the Chinese regime. Even today, in the face of clear evidence that the regime takes advantage of investment and commercial relations to achieve malicious ends, countries continue to accept Chinese money.

The only obvious solution for Israel is to cancel the SIPG concession. A cancellation, said Kamal-Mreeh Nowsweek“would probably be a very complex and sensitive decision” and “would need a strong political consensus in Israel”.

Once such a consensus is reached, there are few legal obstacles to cancellation. Article 9 (b) of the May 2015 contract assigning the port concession to SIPG provides that the Israeli Minister of Transport, with the consent of the Minister of Finance and after consultation with SIPG, can “cancel or restrict the authorization if it deems it necessary to meet the needs of the economy or for reasons of public interest”.

China's support for attacks on Israel would seem to consider as a “reason for the public interest”. The Chinese state, for example, has provided and continues to provide economic, diplomatic, propaganda and weapon support for the Iranian attack on October 7 against Israel, and since then, Beijing has done all on the Palestinian cause. The three main Iranian proxys – Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi militia – have large quantities of Chinese weapons. China provides critical components, such as computer chips, for Iran's own weapons.

Increasingly worrying, China has provided most of what Iran needs for its nuclear weapon program. For a long time, the international community looked at meaning like China, both directly and through the black nuclear market The Ring of Dr. Aq Khan, from Pakistan, helped Irania's “ayatollahs” to enrich uranium for the most destructive devices in the world and to take the other measures necessary for a bomb.

Is the cancellation of the port concession possible?

“The feasibility largely depends on the evolution of the context of regional security and the level of support of the key allies, in particular the United States,” said Kamal-Mreeh, now CEO of Washington, GKM Global Consulting, based in DC. “The growing concerns about national security and the resilience of critical infrastructure – in particular in the light of changing world alliances – could push the higher issue on the strategic program of Israel.”

China will certainly be upset if SIPG is ejected. Beijing is now launching an anger crisis because CK Hutchison, a public company in Hong Kong, had temporarily agreed to sell in Blackrock 199 posts in 43 ports in 23 countries. Two of the ports are in the Panama Canal area.

Beijing's intervention in the BlackRock agreement shows that it considers ports as strategic assets, which should encourage the rest of the world to consider these facilities under the same light.

Panama controller and attorney general Now seek to cancel CK Hutchison concessions to its two canal area ports. Israel should do the same with the port of SIPG in Haifa.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of Plan red: the Chinese project to destroy America And China's future collapse. Follow him on x @Gordongchang.

The points of view expressed in this article are the own writers.