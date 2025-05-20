Jokowi responds to the call of the criminal investigation unit concerning the clarification of diplomas





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Tuesday morning, May 20, visited the Bareskrim Polri building to make the invitation to clarify the report on the alleged counterfeiting of diplomas. Jokowi arrived around 09.43 WIB using a black Toyota innova. He was seen bearing a long -sleeved batik and black pants, and was accompanied by his legal team. Shortly after getting out of the vehicle, Jokowi only made a brief statement to the media team. “Later, yes,” he said with a smile, then immediately entered the hall of the police criminal investigations, South Jakarta. The presence of Jokowi is part of the clarification process on the report of the team of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA), EGI Sudjana, which suspects the baccalaureate diploma of Jokowi is false. Previously, last Friday, the Jokowi legal team submitted original documents in the form of secondary diplomas and universities to the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) of the Criminal Police Investigation Unit. “We have submitted everything to the Department of Criminal Investigations for Monitoring Tests and Medico-Legal Laboratory,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, at the time. The diploma document was brought directly by the representative of Jokowi's family, Wahyudi Andrianto, who is the younger brother of Iriana Jokowi, given the sensitivity of the document. In addition, the help of Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, was also present. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Yakup pointed out that the submission of the original document was a form of Jokowi's commitment to support the investigation process carried out by Bareskrim transparently and legal. Until now, the clarification process is still underway and there is no final conclusion of the police investigator. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

