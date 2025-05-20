



An IANS-Matrize national survey reveals public support overwhelming in Operation Sindoor, with 92% of the Modi government's anti-terrorism position and 69% thought it raised the global stature of PMS. The head of the Aimim and deputy Asuadddin Owaisi became the third best choice to strike Pakistan Date published – May 19, 2025, 12:52 pm IANS survey on the Sindoor Operaitioine New Delhi: The success of operation Sindoor resonated with the Indian masses, most people agree that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country taught a lesson in Pakistan by hitting deeply in the nuclear arm neighboring terrorism, showed an opinion poll on Monday. In addition to pointing out an increase in the popularity of the PM Moda after the operation, the survey of opinion on a national level led by Ians-Matrising News Communications indicates that 92% of the 7,463 respondents think that the government is serious in its fight against terrorism and 69% of respondents believe that military action has increased the prime minister's stature on the world scene. In addition, the majority of respondents – 66% – approved the proposed diplomatic awareness planned by the Modi government to put pressure on Pakistan on the international stage by exposing its role in the promotion of cross -border terrorism. Prime Minister Modi was also the unanimous choice of respondents when it was a question of choosing the most suitable Indian leader to teach a lesson in Pakistan after Pahalgam's terrorist attack. Up to 70% of respondents voted for PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi has become a bad first choice with 5% of respondents supporting him as the most appropriate leader capable of resuming Pakistan. Surprisingly, the whole chief of India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (Aimim) Asudududdin Owaisi became the third best choice to strike Pakistan with 4% of respondents, before 3% for Akhilesh Yadav and 2% for Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. The survey, carried out between May 9 and 15 in all assembly segments, reveals that 66% believe that the Sindoor operation has completely succeeded in achieving high -value terrorist objectives in Pakistan and giving an adapted response to Islamabad, with an additional 18%, considering that it partially succeeded. Only 9%, since it has not succeeded at all.

