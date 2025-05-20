



They have similarities, Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump Guys in the 1970s with houses in New Jersey and large constituencies among American and older American men. And both, in very different respects, are the boss.

That's about where it ends.

The veteran's rock star, a long time a political opponent of the president, has risen as one of the most eminent cultural criticism last week with a verbal withdrawal from a British scene.

As it is his nature, Trump retaliates hard. He calls Springsteen a tartar dried with a rocker and even brings Beyonc into the fray.

On Monday, the president suggested that Springsteen and Beyonc should be the subject of an investigation to see if the appearances they made on behalf of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, last fall, represented an illegal campaign donation.

Opening of a tour in Manchester, England, Springsteen told its audience last Thursday that the America I Love, America which was written on this subject which has been a lighthouse of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration.

He added that this evening, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom sound.

And the round trips started

Springsteen then referred to an unfit president and a rogue government who has no concern or idea of ​​what it means to be deeply American.

The next morning, Trump described Springsteen to be over. I never liked, never liked his music or his radical policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy just an arrogant and unpleasant shock, he wrote on social networks.

This dried size of a rocker (his skin is atrophied) should keep his mouth closed until he returns to the countryside, he said.

The following night, also in Manchester, Springsteen repeated his criticism.

It is not surprising that the political trends of Springsteens are and have been for many decades, said the veteran screenwriter Alan Light, author of the next don't stop: why we (always) love the rumors of Fleetwood Macs. It is someone who was frank in his music and actions.

This week's boss's statements have shown that he was not afraid to express himself at a time when so many people and institutions are somehow returned, said Light.

Springsteen is not new in this game

This is not the first time that Springsteen has been pronounced against Trump or a republican president.

When former President Ronald Reagan referred to Springsteens Message of Hope during a campaign stop at the height of the Rockers born in the United States, Springsteen wondered if Reagan had listened to his music and his references to those left in the economy of the 1980s. He also had an occasionally jumped relationship with the republican presidential candidate and the former governor of New Jersie of his music.

Springsteen campaigned for Trumps opponents, including Harris last fall. In 2020, he said that a good part of our beautiful country, in my eye, was completely hypnotized, washed by a brain by a Queens crook.

He knows that the external reference has always stung a man who built his own Tour in Manhattan and went up to the presidency. Trump often stays in his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Springsteen has grown in the New Jersey that you may have heard and live in Colts Neck, New Jersey, now.

Trump does not hesitate to continue the biggest musical names that denounce him, like Beyonc and Taylor Swift. But political risk can be less; Their younger and more feminine audience is less likely to meet the Trumps district.

During his career, Springsteen challenged his public politically beyond the presidential mentions. The 1995 album, The Ghost of Tom Joad, immediately document the life of immigrants in Mexican and Vietnamese difficulties among them. And his song American Skin 2001 (41 shots), criticized the shooting by New York police officers of an unarmed Guinean immigrant named Amadou Diallo, angry with some of the blue collar segments of his fans base.

Obviously, Springsteen has conservative fans and some who want HED to move away from politics, said Light. However, 40 years later, it is difficult to imagine what they are thinking of happening with Trump, he said.

While Trump has kept a reference to the criticism of Springsteens in a program abroad, he and the E Street Band did not occur in the United States since the elections of 2024. His tour last year struck the themes of mortality, less politics. He has planned several European tour dates planned this year in July and has not announced any new American show.

___

David Bauder writes on the intersection of the media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/springsteen-trump-politics-new-jersey-3bbeb077e9e5de03f9d47c2121933f26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos