Beijing,, May 19, 2025 / Prnewswire / – President Xi Jinping underlined the sound, democratic and law decision -making to ensure China The five -year five -year plan for national economic and social development is formulated in high quality, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

XI, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China (CPC) The Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission made these remarks in a recent investigation on the work concerning the compilation of the 15th five-year plan (2026-2030).

XI noted that the scientific formulation and the coherent implementation of the five -year plans are an important experience in the CPC approach to govern the country, by Xinhua.

The formulation and implementation of the 15th five -year plan is immensely important for the fully realization of strategic initiatives described during the 20th CPC National Congress and progressing Chinese modernization, XI said.

The Chinese leader stressed the importance of integrating high -level design with the search for public advice, improving research and discussions and the construction of a large consensus, Xinhua reported.

From 2026, China will embark on the implementation of the 15th five -year plan for economic and social development.

Currently, the CPC Central Committee organizes the drafting of proposals for this plan, and the relevant departments are preparing to solicit opinions and suggestions of civil servants, the general public, as well as experts and academics through various channels in the near future.

China The five -year plan is a key master document for long -term economic and social progress, which describes the country's overall objectives, major tasks and political orientation in various sectors over a period of five years, according to Xinhua.

Since its first launch in the 1950s, the five -year plan China Global development. The formulation process works through a well -structured framework that combines centralized and unified leadership of the CPC central committee with a large democratic participation.

In 2020, XI managed the editorial group for formulation proposals from the 14th five -year plan and long -term objectives until 2035. He presided over seven symposiums within three months to request suggestions from representatives from all horizons, Xinhua reported.

High quality development

The country's 15th fiveth plan of the country will be a crucial five -year plan for China To achieve the objective of essentially achieving socialist modernization by 2035, analysts said.

“Planning must focus on the objective of essentially achieving socialist modernization, with a view to building a large country and advancing national rejuvenation,” said Xi during a symposium on China Economic and social development during the 15th period of five-year plan (2026-2030) April 30, 2025.

In planning economic and social development for the next five years, it is necessary to adapt to the evolution of situations and to grasp strategic priorities, said XI.

“We must manage our own business well and remain determined to extend the high -level opening,” said the Chinese chief, by Xinhua.

Speaking after listening to opinions and suggestions from main officials from several provincial regions, XI said that higher strategic priority should be given to the promotion of new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions in the next five years, Xinhua reported.

XI chaired a CPC management meeting on the economic situation and work on April 25. It was noted during the meeting that China saw its economy improve this year, public confidence increased continuously and the solid progress made in high quality development.

Li Changan, professor at the Academy of Open Economy Studies in China at the University of Business and the International Economy, told the Global Times that the scale of China Economic development has further expanded and substantial progress has been made in high quality development. The new plan is defined to approach the current and new situation, to seize new development opportunities.

During the five -year plan period, attention should be given to new changes and opportunities made by technological progress, represented by artificial intelligence and the digital economy, said Li, adding that strategic deployments are necessary to deeply integrate these new technologies into industrial advantages to guarantee that China stands at the forefront of the new wave of the technological revolution.

Su WeiA professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times that the manufacturing sector for upgrading the country throws a solid base for high quality development during the 15th period of five -year plan.

Improving people's livelihoods will also remain a central objective, said SU, listing areas, including the increase in household income, expanding consumption, strengthening the private economy and employment stabilization.

Ensure DEVT and safety

At April 30 symposium ShanghaiXI said that an accent accent should be on the guarantee of both development and security, with a complete assessment of domestic and external risks and challenges.

The CPC management meeting on April 25 noted that the Foundation for China According to Xinhua, the sustained economic recovery must be consolidated and the country faces an increasing impact of external shocks.

The meeting noted that it is imperative to coordinate internal economic work and efforts in the international economic and commercial field, to properly manage the affairs of the country, to remain determined to extend high -level opening, to focus on employment maintenance, businesses, markets and stable expectations and agreements with the uncertainty of drastic changes in the external environment with the country's high country crisis.

According to Li, the evaluation of the development environment and emerging trends is an essential element in the drafting of the development plan.

Regarding the international environment, the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation; Competition between the great powers has further intensified, and geopolitical conflicts and security risks have also increased, said SU.

These challenges also contain new opportunities that interior circulation can be further reinforced during the 15th five-year plan period and new quality productive forces to promote more urban cross and urban-rural growth, said SU.

The status of countries along the belt and the road in China Foreign trade will continue to increase. The momentum of services and digital trade should persist, with more competitive Chinese products and services which should enter the world market during the coming period, according to the expert.

Kin Phea, Managing Director of the International Institute of Relations of the Royal Academy of Cambodiasaid to the global time that “at a time of increase in global uncertainty marked by geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and environmental challenges, long -term orientation of China The 15th five -year plan will provide you with an essential stability and predictability for national stakeholders and international partners, including investors and multilateral institutions. “”

Rely on China Tradition to set clear and measurable objectives and execute them with discipline, it will serve as a reliable roadmap for those who have engaged in trade, infrastructure and cooperation in supply chain with ChinaKin Phea noted.

Above all, he is likely to line up with China 2035 Modernization objectives and its 2060 carbon neutrality commitment, strengthening a trajectory of a progressive and well calibrated reform.

In an increasingly uncertain global environment, China Systematic and prospective planning continues to serve as a global stabilization force, offering a great opportunity to a wide range of stakeholders, the expert said.

This article appeared for the first time in Global Times: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202505/1334432.shtml

Show the original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-xitures-xestress-high-quality-15th-five Cean-plan -Ccomplation-302459315.html

Global Source Times