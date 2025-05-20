Trump prohibits non-consensual sexual images, the first lady co-signs document





The new law obliges platforms to delete non -consensual images and sexually exploited reported within 48 hours of receiving a valid request.

Melania Trump pushes “ back it down act ''

Melania Trump expressed himself in favor of legislation that would criminalize the publication of non -consensual deep sexual images.

The measurement includes “counterfeits” as well as real images. The bill was adopted with bipartisan support crushing in the two chambers of the congress.

Two months after the first lady, Melania Trump, spoke to support the ban on the publication of sexually explicit images and videos without the consent of people, President Donald Trump signed legislation by making the law of the country on May 19.

The president entered the pink white Garden houses with his wife by a hot spring afternoon and signed the bipartisan “Take it down act”, prohibiting and penalizing the publication of real and generated images, known by non-consensual computer, known as Deel Fakes which are often used as pornography of revenge.

He then turned to the First Lady, sitting next to him at the outside office set up to sign the legislation, asking him if she wanted to sign his name on the document. She quickly dedicated the piece of leather paper.

Addressing the public made up of victims of the revenge porn, members of the congress and the secretaries of the cabinet, the First Lady qualified the new national victory law.

Artificial intelligence and social media are digital candies for the next generation, sweet, addictive and designed to have an impact on the development of our children's connectivity, she said. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be armed to shape beliefs and, unfortunately, affect emotions and even be fatal.

In particular, she thanked Elliston Berry for speaking and pleading on behalf of the survivors after being targeted with revenge porn. Berry was 14 years old when a classmate used an AI application to attach an naked body to an Instagram photo of his face, before circulating it on social networks.

The new law will oblige technological platforms to remove non -consensual images and sexually operator reported within 48 hours of receiving a valid request. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, presented the legislation in August.

Berry said that when she pointed out the incident to her school in northern Texas, the authorities replied by saying that it was out of their control. It was only after the Cruz Senate office heard its history and contacted Snapchat that his photos have been deleted.

This is a very abusive situation, said the president. And today we make it completely illegal.

Noting on the broad support for the Congress for the bill, with 99 senators and 408 members of the House of Representatives who voted in favor of the bill, the president joked, I wish that we can obtain this vote of other things.

During her husband's first term, Melania Trump pleaded against cyberbullying with Grass Best Campaign.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a White House correspondent for USA Today.You can follow it on X @Swapnavenugopal

