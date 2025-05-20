Politics
Borisv-Erdogan's meeting strengthens cooperation in Bulgaria-Trkiye on EU border security
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and the former Bulgarian Prime Minister and PPGERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) Boyko Borisv in Istanbul, Türkiye on May 18, 2025. (Photo via Instagram/@boyko.borissov)
May 20, 2025 10:07 GMT + 03: 00
FPrime Minister Bulgarian and PPGERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) Boyko Borissov met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on May 18, stressing the critical role of bilateral cooperation in the protection of the external border of the European Union.
After the meeting, Borisov stressed that “good neighborhood relations between Bulgaria and Trkiye” and his “personal and professional links with President Erdogan” serve as a guarantee for border security and the fight against illegal migration.
“Relations with good neighborhoods between Bulgaria and Turkey and our personal and professional contacts with President Erdogan are a guarantee of the protection of our national and external European borders.
This is what I said during my meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, “said Borisv.
High -level talks take place at an important time, following Bulgaria and the membership of Romania to the Schengen region earlier this year. The two countries had access to air and sea trips in March 2024 after the Austria partially withdrew its veto, Sofia having managed to demonstrate a substantial reduction in irregular migration through the Bulgarian-Turkish border.
Borisv-Erdogan's meeting strengthens Bulgaria-Türkiye cooperation on EU border security
Modernization plans of border infrastructure
Borisv described cooperation with Trkiye as “excellent and essential”, in particular to meet the challenges of illegal migration. The discussion has also covered plans to modernize the Kapitan Andreevo border control point, which is already one of the most busy crossing points in the world for freight traffic.
“The capacity and permeability of the control point must be considerably increased, which will improve the economic advantages of the two countries,” noted Borissov in his Instagram post after the meeting.
The two leaders also discussed improvements to other level passages, including Lesvo and Malko Tarnovo, which would facilitate the cross -border movement more while maintaining security.
Broader regional security discussions
According to Borisov's social media declaration, Reunion also discussed security in the Black Sea region, particularly emphasizing coordination in the establishment of the operational group for counter-mine measures in the Black Sea.
“Trkiye is not only a neighbor of Bulgaria but also an ally of NATO and an important partner in fields such as trade and investment, transport, energy, tourism and the fight against terrorism and organized crime,” said Borisov.
Borisv-Erdogan's meeting strengthens Bulgaria-Türkiye cooperation on EU border security
Long -standing diplomatic relationship
Borissov and Erdogan have maintained close contact in the last decade, especially during the three mandates of Borisv as Prime Minister.
Their partnership has included key areas, including border control, refugee flows and energy transit, often positioning Bulgaria as an intermediary between Ankara and Brussels.
The former Bulgarian Prime Minister has constantly developed his relationship with Erdogan as vital for regional stability and the dialogue of the EU-Trkiye.
The leaders also discussed cooperation opportunities in various initiatives for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, according to Borisov Instagram job.
|
