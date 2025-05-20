Trump threatens Walmart not to react to his prices





President Donald Trump groaned the largest retailer in the world during the weekend, ordering him not to increase prices in response to his prices.

After weeks of saber saber between the United States and China, countries have agreed, during which American prices on China would become 30%(plus a base line of 10%), 145%. However, it is higher than before the trade war, and the American retail giant of Walmarthe with more than $ 600 billion in the world's world sales last week that it could soon start to increase prices due to Trump's trade barriers.

“Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for increasing prices throughout the channel,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. “Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, as it is said,” eat prices “, and do not charge for appreciated customers. I will look, and your customers too !!!”

Social truth

In a few short sentences, Trump's missive understands both an implicit threat against an American company and a fundamental understanding of the simple economy. At the same time, it stands that he may know more about the effects of his own policies than in the past.

Walmart is currently importing around 60% of its products from China, totaling $ 49 billion last year. With a Trump pen film, Walmart must now pay an additional $ 15 billion just to import the same amount, and he insists that the company should “eat” this cost.

The company actually imports less from China than pasta for years recently in 2018, the share was closer to 80%, when it has now diversified its supply chain and obtains more countries like Vietnam and India. But Trump also imposed 46% tariffs on Vietnam and 27% on India, leaving the company little recourse.

And despite Trump's declaration that Walmart “won billions of dollars last year”, “the income of a company means little to take into account its costs.

For the first quarter of this year, Walmart declared sales of raw beneficiary marginage less costs, without taking into account other commercial expenses of 24.2%. Even if Walmart wanted, as Trump said, “eat the prices”, he has no room to absorb a 30% tax on all the goods in China. (When taking the other costs into account, the net beneficiary margin of Walmart falls to 2.75%.)

“We will do our best to maintain our prices as low as possible, but given the extent of the prices, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we are unable to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” said Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon, to investors on a profits.

Trump's reprimand displays a type of economic illiteracy that we most often associate with progressives: in 2022, senator Elizabeth Warren (DMASS.) Blame the high prices of grocery stores on Rapace grocery channels, even if these same chains have declared beneficiary margins of less than 1%.

But Trump has also shown an unusually precise understanding of the functioning of prices.

Throughout the 2024 campaign season, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, said on several occasions that prices had been paid by other countries, not ours.

“A price is a tax on a foreign country,” Trump told participants during a campaign rally in August 2024. “It's like that, whether you like it. Many people like to say that it is a tax on us. No, no, no. It is a tax on a foreign country.”

“Our corrupt leadership said that if you put prices on China, prices will increase,” said Vance later this month. “Instead, Donald Trump did exactly that, the manufacture returned, and the prices have dropped for American citizens. They went up for the Chinese, but they fell for our people.”

It was a fanciful notion. The prices, by definition, are paid by companies which import goods, not by the countries which export them. And Trump's statement that Walmart is “to eat the prices” concedes that.

“Prices are fees that companies pay the federal government to import certain products in the United States,” wrote Shannon Pettypice and Rob Wile of NBC. “If a large -scale retailer, for example, imports sneakers from China, he must pay a price for customs and border protection managers in a port of entrance before being able to bring shoes in the country to sell in his American stores.”

In this example, the retailer would then have the choice: absorb the additional cost of the price and earn less money on the sale, or transmit the cost to the consumer by hiking at the retail price of the sneakers. Some companies can opt for the first, but they will ultimately have no choice but to increase prices.

Obviously, it is an abuse of power for a president in an exercise to threaten a private company to increase its prices. This adds the insult to the injuries that these prices increase the economic policies of this same president as a consequence.

