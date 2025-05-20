Jokowi will give information relating to the false degree in criminal investigation today







Jakarta – RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will provide information on the case of false diploma accusations in the criminal investigation police today. It is known that the report is currently the subject of an investigation by the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipdium) Bareksrim Polri. Dirtipidumbareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro said his party had sent an invitation to clarification to Jokowi. Lightnings should be made at 10:00 WIB today. “We invite Mr. Jokowi to clarify today. Until this morning, he was confirmed at 10 years old in Bareskrim,” said Djuhandhani when he was confirmed on Tuesday (20/20/2025). Scroll to continue with content The invitation was also justified by Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan. He made sure that Jokowi would be present to respond to the invitation to clarify the investigator. “Later, at 10 am, Jokowi plans to provide information in the criminal investigation,” said Yakup. Previously, Friday (9/5) the 7th sister of the brother-in-law of Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wahyudi Andriantto as well as the lawyer and personal assistant of Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitrriansyah had given the Jokowi diploma to the investigators. With the submission of the diploma, Andrianto hopes that the case of false diploma accusations will soon be completed. “Yes, it is finished quickly. It's clear quickly. Yes,” Andri told the criminal investigation, South Jakarta, Friday 9/5). Meanwhile, Yakup Hasibuan said that the investigator would test the Medico-Legal Laboratory (LAB) of two Jokowi diplomas. He said that the investigator would shed light on the development of the results of the medical-legal laboratory test. Note, Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri investigation into the alleged case of false Jokowi diploma. The survey was conducted on the basis of a letter of complaint from the Ulama team & Activist Defender (TPUA) with the number: specifically / TPUA / XII / 2024 of December 9, 2024. Then, the survey is also based on the information report number: Li / 39 / IV / Res.1.24. / 2025 / Dittipidum on April 9, 2025 for the complaints of Egi Sudjana. Also discover the video of Gunutur Pdip asking Jokowi supporters not to be a roller: Ms. Mega does not mention the name

