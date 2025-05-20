India “trains firearms” on Turkey for its support in Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war; The Indians try to strike where it hurts!

After India and Pakistan accepted a ceasefire after fatal clashes along the border, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support. However, India has not taken the help of Turkey in Pakistan lightly.

Pakistan and Turkey are close allies, and their relationship is often qualified as fraternity, depending on their close cultural and religious ties. In recent years, Islamabad and Ankara have deepened military cooperation according to their shared vision of assuming leadership in the Islamic world. Azerbaijan is the third member of this so-called brotherhood.

When India launched “ Sindoor operation '' against Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack of Pahalgam who killed 26 tourists, Turkey and Azerbaijan have publicly chosen the Pakistan team. In addition to providing verbal support by calling “provocative” India's actions, Turkey would also have helped Pakistan in the military field.

According to Indian media reports, Pakistan has drawn more than 350 Turkish drones in Indian cities during the conflict. During its reprisals on India, Islamabad would have deployed TB2 and Yiha of Turkish drones to have surveillance, mark targets and execute suicide border on targets along the borders. He would also have used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack targets in India.

The Eurasian Times had previously pointed out that in the middle of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, a C-150E Turkish Hercules landed in Karachi, allegedly to deliver military equipment. Turkey categorically denied these reports at the time. However, the latest claims suggest that a delivery of weapons could have taken place.

In addition to providing drones, Turkey has also deployed military operators, two of which were killed in a strike launched by India, as claimed by India today TV. If these claims were true, it would come to the direct military participation of Ankaras in the confrontation in India-Pakistan.

This did not go unnoticed in India, several Internet users on social networks calling this a betrayal of Turkey, citing India humanitarian aid to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake under the Dost operation.

The conflict now finished, New Delhi retaliated in Türkiye, communicating loud and clear that he would not be a silent spectator because Ankara provides unprecedented diplomatic and military support in Islamabad against India.

How did India retaliated against Turkey?

The Indian government first took measures on May 14 by blocking the narrative X of the TRT world turned by the state alongside the Times of the Chinese global to disseminate false news peddled by Pakistan and promoting Pakistani propaganda against India.

TRT World has been accused of sharing anti-Indian feeling and disinformation, aligning with public support for turkeys in Pakistan. The ban was then revoked, but not before the transmission of a message.

On May 15, India revoked the safety clearance of Celebi Services airport in India, citing unpertified national security problems.

Celebi Aviation Holding, a Turkish company, is a major player in soil handling, freight and aviation services, operating in several countries. He provided support for soil management to nine Indian airports, notably Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Goa (Mopa), Kannur and Chennai.

The actions of Celebi Aviation Holding plunged after the ban on India, demonstrating the damage caused. The Indian Branch of the Company has now continued the Indian government, contesting the reasons on which its security authorization has been withdrawn.

The reason for the revocation of national security is vague, said its judicial file.

India seeks to hurt Turkey where it would hurt. More than 125 main commercial leaders in India announced a total boycott of all travel, business and cultural interactions with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The decision was made at a national conference of commercial managers summoned by the Confederation of all the merchants of India (Cait) in New Delhi on May 16. The Cait called for a complete cessation of imports and exports with Turkey, a freezing on commercial affairs and an examination of bilateral commercial links.

India and Turkey signed a bilateral trade agreement in 1973 to encourage trade between the two countries. Between April 2024 and February of this year, the total value of India's exports to Turkey was 5.2 billion US dollars. For the same period, imports from India from Turkey amounted to $ 2.84 billion only 0.5% of its total imports.

Turkish apples and balls have taken the greatest success of the Turkey boycott campaign. India imports 70% of its marble (1418 lakh tonnes, worth 2,5003,000 curlying of rupees) from Turkey. Despite this dependence, Udaipurs marble traders, led by the Udaipur marble processor committee, interrupted trade with Turkey, committing to stimulating interior marble supply.

Travel and tourism were also affected. Some major travel websites, including Ixigo, Cox & Kings, and Saasemytrip, have interrupted reservations in Türkiye due to “national feelings” and discouraged from non -essential trips.

Nishant Pitti de la Merytrip reported 22% of cancellations for Turkey, while Subhash Goyal, president of the Tourism Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, urged the government to officially advise Indian citizens not to go to countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Travel and tourism are at the heart of the Turkish economy, contributing to around 61.1 billion dollars (12% of GDP) from 2024. The country attended a high frequency of tourists from India, flowing through Istanbul and making hot air ball walks in picturesque Capadocia.

Turkey is so popular with Indians as a holiday destination that, in 2024, approximately 3.3 Lakh (330,000) Indian visited Turkey, contributing to 3,0004,000 roasters (nearly $ 500 million) to its economy.

In addition to the above, the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait) also urged the Indian film industry to avoid filming in these countries.

All the above developments could work the economy of turkeys, which has slowed down in the past year. The Turkish economy experienced a technical recession in 2024 with contractions in the second and third quarters, followed by a rebound that is well necessary in the fourth quarter.

However, the forecasts of 2025 were not promising. The country's GDP increased by 3.2% in 2024, but projections for 2025 estimated a slower growth rate between 2.63.1%.

Inflation should be 29% at the end of 2025, but other shocks such as political disorders could lead to a hike. According to information, the Turks have felt the heat, their purchasing power being witness to significant erosion.

Turkish currency will read, also depreciated Significantly, reaching a record hollow of 42 in the US dollar in March 2025 following political disorders stirred by the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu.

Currently, the Indian boycott of Turkish export products could further reduce the situation. Analysts have warned that turkeys are already in difficulty, with a weakening of the LIRA, could undergo significant losses if the boycott persisted.

Sanjay Kathuria, senior stock market visiting the Center for Social and Economic Progress, warns that the turkey 10.4313.81 billion dollars with India (0.5% of India imports) could see a reduction of 1015%, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, several Greek citizens encourage Indians to visit Greece instead of Turkey.

By traveling instead in Greece, you support a country that has always supported India on the question of cashmere at the UN; who challenged Western threats to sanction India after nuclear tests in May 1998 by signing a military understanding protocol in December 1998; Constantly maintains that India becomes a permanent member of the CSNU; And supported India at the NSG in 2008 and 2016, MTCR, Fassenaar Arrangements, Australia Group and India Application for ICJ, ITLOS, IMO, Postal Operations Council (POC), World Heritage Committee and for the position of the external IAEA verifier for the term 2022-27, wrote Paul Antonopoulous Greek.

Several educational establishments have also put links with Turkish institutions following their total support in Pakistan.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) sent a letter to the vice-chancellors nationally, advising them to stop all academic relations with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey, citing national security problems. Several prestigious institutions in the country, such as Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had already cracked links.

In addition, a popular private university based in Punjab (which was in the Pakistan Fire line), the charming professional university (LPU), recently ended all the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUS) with Azerbaijan and Turkey for national security grounds.

However, the Turkish president reaffirmed his support in Pakistan in the middle of the boycott calls in India. “As in the past, we will continue to support you in good and bad moments in the future,” said Erdogan, in a message to the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif